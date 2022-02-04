OnePlus confirms expanding its smart TV portfolio in India

Audio player loading…

As was speculated, OnePlus has confirmed that it is bringing its smart TVs, Y1S and the Y1S Edge, to India. The company teased the news through a tweet from its official India handle. "Get ready to see the Smarter Picture! The OnePlus TV Y1S/Y1S Edge is arriving soon!" the tweet read.

As you can see, OnePlus has not revealed the launch date. But market rumours have it that the devices could be unveiled on February 17 through an online event. On this alone, we have to wait for an official word though.

Rumoured features of the two new OnePlus TVs

The teaser does not also throw much light on the technical details of the two TVs. But earlier leaks have it that both OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will come with 20W speakers and the Android 11 TV operating system. The OnePlus Y-series came with 10W speakers, while the latest YS1-series sees an upgrade on this front. However, other design elements appear to be constant, such as a near bezel-less facia with a screen-to-body ratio of 95% and the Gamma Engine that brought noise reduction, dynamic contrast, super-resolution, MEMC, anti-aliasing, distortion reduction and colour space mapping.

The smart TVs will also come with HDR10+ certification, support for Dolby Audio, and dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). The new range would comprise a 32-inch television as well as one with a 43-inch screen. Given the company's pricing formula from the past, we could speculate that the range could be priced around Rs 25,000 or thereabouts. It is said that the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be available via offline stores, while the OnePlus TV Y1S will be up for grabs via online channels.

The company already sells televisions from its U1S series, Q1 line-up and the Y-series in India. OnePlus' smart TV portfolio expansion is part of the brand's ongoing efforts to further strengthen its connected ecosystem offerings.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!