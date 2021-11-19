A Bollywood thriller shot entirely on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Here are the details

When OnePlus 9 Pro released, our review of it said: "The OnePlus 9 Pro’s biggest upgrade is in the camera department. The company is putting a strong emphasis on photography here, which includes partnering with legendary camera brand Hasselblad to improve how colors are processed."

So we are not exactly surprised that a Bollywood action thriller has been shot entirely on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

OnePlus and well-known filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s Andolan Production along with Big Bad Wolf Studios and the Odd and Even Productions, have come up with a movie titled 2024. The 60-minute action thriller is entirely canned using the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

"With the feature film being entirely shot on our flagship OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, we are delighted to showcase the exceptional camera quality of our flagship devices that offers more accurate colors and premium image quality to users," Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India said at the announcement function.

Throwing light on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G camera

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G employs four cameras: a 48MP wide, a 50MP ultra-wide, an 8MP 3.3x telephoto, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It also has a single 16MP selfie lens.

The main camera uses a Sony IMX789 sensor that was made in collaboration with Sony. The 50MP ultra-wide camera uses a Sony IMX766 sensor. The 8MP telephoto shooter can shoot at up to 3x optical zoom. OnePlus 9 Pro comes up with an 8K video at 30fps and a 4K video at 120fps.

OnePlus also benefits from colour tuning assistance by camera specialist Hasselblad. This results in cooler and more naturalistic tones, which rivals anything from the Apple stable. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G brings more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colours to the camera experience.

“Shot on OnePlus” has been one of the most successful photography and videography initiatives that we undertook. And it continues to hold a very special place in the hearts of our community, Nakra said.

He added: "We hope this also inspires our community to push their own creative boundaries enabled by their OnePlus devices."

2024 provides a dystopian view

Vikramaditya Motwane is a director known for his edgy and thought-provoking content. He was the screenwriter for Dev D, a dark mind-bending comedy. His directorial debut Udaan was no less interesting. He followed it up with the period romance Lootera. His next Trapped was again in his edgy zone. It was a survival drama. He is also the creator of Netflix's first Indian series Sacred Games. His last film was AK vs AK, and it pitted real-life AKs --- Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap --- against each other in a film that was surreal as it used reality to tell fiction.

True to his trait, 2024 is the story of four youngsters who grow up together in an orphanage in Dharavi as they struggle to survive in a dystopian environment resulting from a mutating virus. The film fuses the experiences that one endured during the pandemic.

About 2024, Motwane said: “I am excited to associate with OnePlus and help me create the first Indian ‘Shot on OnePlus’ film. As a filmmaker, I have always been interested in using the latest technology and this film is a story where the use of the new OnePlus device fits beautifully."

The film is a straight-to-the-OTT release and it will stream from November 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.