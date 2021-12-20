OnePlus pushes OxygenOS 12 update to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro again

Audio player loading…

Earlier this month OnePlus released the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, its first major OS upgrade post the merger of ColorOS and OxygenOS codebases. But, unfortunately, it had to suspend the rollout following complaints from the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users. Thankfully, the Chinese giant quickly acknowledged these issues and promised to bring a better upgrade.

OnePlus has now restarted the rollout with a fresh update. Once again, the rollout is happening incrementally, which means it will reach a handful of OnePlus 9 users before a wider rollout begins.

The company claims it has resolved the problems that accompanied the previous update. To the uninitiated ones, the previous update affected several areas, including mobile data connectivity and notifications among others.

In the latest forum post, OnePlus claims it has “concentrated on solving the issues that were most reported recently.” However, it also acknowledges that the new release doesn’t address some of the reported problems, such as the auto-fill feature in Chrome and the temporary lack of access to the Ultra HD 48MP primary and auxiliary camera on Google’s camera app. But, it promises a follow-up update will work on these issues.

The latest update, which is LE2111_11_C.39 for the OnePlus 9 and the LE2121_11_C.39 for the OnePlus 9 Pro, improves fingerprint unlocking, optimizes system power consumption, fixes issues of screen tearing. Furthermore, the update improves the startup speed of the camera application and the image effect of the rear camera. Apart from these improvements, the update also brings a December security patch.

As always, this is an OTA update and should reach the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users soon. They can, however, also check for the update manually by going to Settings and clicking the System Updates under System Settings. You will see the update residing here if it has already arrived.

In related coverage, Samsung also suspended its One UI 4 update based on Android 12 in South Korea following the reports of major bugs and issues. It later also brought the new update resolving most of the gleaning issues.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram