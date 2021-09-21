What's next for OnePlus? - OxygenOS and ColorOS teams become one

When OnePlus announced its product and R&D teams' merger with Oppo's back in June, there was speculation that OnePlus potentially switching from OxygenOS to ColorOS (the Android overlay used by Oppo). And now when OnePlus has officially announced that it has entered the "OnePlus 2.0 phase", its founder Peter Lau has made it clear that they have integrated the OxygenOS and ColorOS teams to plan the future software experience together.

"By combining our software resources to focus on one unified and upgraded operating system for both OnePlus and OPPO devices globally, we will combine the strengths from both into one even more powerful OS: the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS," Lau said in a blog post.

The integration will be fully completed together with the next major Android update in 2022.

OnePlus devices will first get the integrated OS with the launch of its next flagship series in 2022, he added.

But customised OS for OnePlus devices

Allaying the doubts feasibility of an integrated OS, Lau said that he believed that the unified operating system would keep the DNA of OxygenOS while also providing an upgraded experience overall. He also clarified that they would customize the unified OS specifically for OnePlus devices and keeping it clean and lightweight as before.

OnePlus will share more details at a later date about when specific devices will receive the new OS.

Lau also let it known that Gary C, the Head of OxygenOS, will oversee the global unified operating system.

Lau speaks about impact of merger with Oppo in India

OnePlus is also focusing on developing a premium camera experience, its partnership with Hasselblad for its flagship series is a case in point. Moving forward, it is also investing in the research and development of a range of new and improved technologies.

Lau also announced that "our more affordable product ranges will become more localized, while continuing to offer our premium and ultra-premium flagship smartphones globally."

In a media interaction, asked about the India R&D teams, Lau said "it's important to note that across software, there are different teams, focusing on different aspects, including, for example, chipset and the chipset integration...there are other software teams that are focused on the overall screen experiences, animation, things related to the screen...directionally, everyone is moving towards the focus on this integrated OS".

Asked if there would be redundancies on account of the merger, Lau said the focus has been on "bringing together the OnePlus and Oppo teams to be able to bring the strengths of both sides into the merged entity, and to have all the teams, delivering their efforts in our work going forward, that's where we stand".

