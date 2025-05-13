Huawei is ditching Windows and replacing it with HarmonyOS on all future laptops

HarmonyOS is gunning for a billion users as it spreads far beyond smartphones

HarmonyOS Next ditches Android roots and is now a fully in-house Huawei operating system

Huawei’s software ambitions are rapidly expanding. What began as a survival strategy in response to U.S. sanctions has evolved into a bold initiative to position HarmonyOS as a dominant operating system across smartphones, tablets, TVs, and soon, PCs.

Now aiming to surpass one billion users, HarmonyOS is preparing for a new era of computing after Huawei lost access to Microsoft Windows licenses.

Originally unveiled in 2019 after seven years of development, HarmonyOS, known as Hongmeng in China, was Huawei’s answer to being cut off from Google’s Android ecosystem.

A billion smartphones powered by HarmonyOS

The operating system first appeared on smart TVs and quickly expanded to smartphones in 2021. By late 2024, over 900 million devices were already running HarmonyOS, with that number expected to cross the one-billion mark soon.

This rapid adoption is reflected in Huawei’s mobile performance; its smartphones recently overtook Apple’s in Chinese market share, reaching 19% compared to Apple’s 17%.

This growth has laid a strong foundation for Huawei to scale HarmonyOS across more devices as it seeks to unify its ecosystem, mirroring Apple’s seamless integration between iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

In March 2025, Huawei’s license to use Microsoft Windows expired. Due to ongoing U.S. sanctions, the company cannot renew the agreement. As a result, Huawei is taking another bold step by replacing Windows with HarmonyOS on its future laptops.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company has already showcased a new, unnamed laptop running HarmonyOS 5, also referred to as HarmonyOS Next. Unlike previous versions, this edition is no longer based on Android and is fully developed in-house. Huawei is expected to officially launch the device later this month.

The new OS supports core productivity tools such as WPS Office and enterprise apps like DingTalk. Thousands of HarmonyOS mobile apps are expected to run on the new laptops, offering users a familiar, mobile-like experience on desktop devices.

With its large ecosystem, spanning smartphones and beyond, HarmonyOS could soon emerge as one of the best Windows alternatives, particularly in regions where access to Microsoft's operating system is restricted or banned.

However, if these laptops continue to use AMD or Intel chips, users may still have the option to install or dual-boot Windows, or even explore alternative Linux distros.

Via Tomshardware