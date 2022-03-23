Realme GT Neo 3 5G: everything we know

Audio player loading…

Realme is leaving no stone unturned to make a mark in the smartphone industry. The brand launched some of the best smartphones in the first two months of 2022.

In order to introduce something new, the brand unveiled Realme 9 Pro Plus, which comes with a colour-changing rear panel. The colour of the smartphone changes from Blue to Shiny Red when exposed to sunlight.

Realme recently launched a smartphone, Realme GT Neo 3 5G, that comes with 150W fast charging support in China. The charging tech of the device was already showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022.

The phone is tipped to launch in India soon. It is going to be a successor of the Realme GT Neo 2 5G which was launched in India in October 2022.

In the past, a few reports have suggested that the smartphone appeared on the official Realme India website. The smartphone may possibly have two variants carrying model numbers RMX3560 and RMX3562. Rumours have it that the other model number is of the gaming edition.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Latest flagship by Realme

Latest flagship by Realme When will it launch in India? Sometime in April

Sometime in April How much will it cost? To be priced around Rs 30,000

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme GT Neo 3 5G recently made its debut in China. It gave us a fair idea of what we can expect in terms of specifications and pricing. One thing to note here is that the smartphone has two different variants based on the charging capacity.

Starting off with the 80W charging support variant, the smartphone's 6GB RAM model with 128GB internal storage is available for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 24,000). The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,500).

The high-end model of the smartphone with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is available for CNY 2,599 that converts to Rs 31,100.

The 150W variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,100). The top-notch model of the smartphone with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,100). The Chinese variant of the smartphone is available in three colour options - Silver, Grey, and Purple.

It can be assumed that the smartphone will be launched in the price bracket of Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000. Moreover, the two variants of the smartphone can be launched under slightly different monikers, as seen in the case of Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Design and Display

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of the GT series, Realme keeps experimenting with the design. The same can be seen in Realme GT Neo 3 5G. The smartphone's rear back panel has two stripes just below the camera island along with the Realme branding between with the tagline 'Dare To Leap.'

The rectangular camera module of the smartphone is placed at the top left corner of the smartphone. It consists of three sensors, including one large sensor, two small sensors, and a flash.

As for the front panel of the smartphone, it has thin bezels and a punch hole cutout at the top middle for the placement of the front snapper.

The power button is placed at the right spine of the device and the volume rockers at the left. We can see the speaker grille and USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with DC dimming support. The smartphone includes a 120Hz refresh rate to run the heavy games smoothly that require a high frame rate.

Furthermore, it has 1000 touch sampling rate along with HDR10+ support too. The device also carries 1080x2412 pixels resolution.

Camera and battery

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme GT Neo 3 5G flaunts a triple rear camera system that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter along with optical image stabilization as well as electronic image stabilization (EIS).

Other two sensors are an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field of view and a 2MP macro shooter.

The rear camera of the smartphone consists of various modes like 4K video recording, night mode, portrait mode, Pro mode. The device rocks a 16MP front snapper for the sake of capturing selfies and attending video calls.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery that can go on for a day even after extensive use. The smartphone will have a variant with 80W fast charging support and another one with 150W fast charging support. As claimed by the company, the 150W charging variant can get up to 50% charged from five minutes.

Specifications and features

(Image credit: Realme)

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 3 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The storage of the device can be expanded further via a microSD card.

The smartphone operates on the Realme 3.0 UI based on the Android 12 operating system. The handset features an in-display fingerprint scanner for security purposes.

The VC liquid cooling technology used in the smartphone makes sure that it does not get overheated when it is used for gaming or multitasking. Other connectivity options offered in the smartphone are dual 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, WiFi 6E, GPS, etc.