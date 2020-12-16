How to watch Muppet Christmas Carol online: stream the full movie anywhere

Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella basically invented Christmas. But, of the dozens of screen adaptations, few of them were known for being much fun before Brian Henson reimagined A Christmas Carol with his beloved band of muppets – Miss Piggy, Kermit, Fozzie and co. – and made a family-friendly favorite in the process. So, huddle up together on the sofa and we’ll detail how to watch Muppet Christmas Carol online from anywhere.

How to watch Muppet Christmas Carol online The Muppet Christmas Carol is exclusive to Disney Plus and available to stream in most countries around the world. It's not only superb value – Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month – but ideal for keeping everyone entertained over the holidays, with hundreds of films and TV shows at your fingertips.

It’s a familiar story, narrated here by Gonzo the Great and Rizzo the Rat as they follow Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine) around the cobbled streets of Victorian London.

After an ominous appearance from his deceased business partners (“we’re Marley and Marley, whooooo!”), the miserly money-lender subsequently receives three spirits: the child-like Ghost of Christmas Past, the rambunctious Ghost of Christmas Present, and the foreboding Ghost of Christmas Future. Mortifying him with the consequences of his penny-pinching ways, he wakes up on December 25 a changed man, having learnt the true meaning of the holiday.

Henson stays faithful to Dicken’s original story, but it’s leavened with delightfully zany humor – most memorably involving Rizzo being set on fire (“light the lamp, not the rat!”) and Miss Piggy struggling to differentiate between her two daughters (“No, I’m Belinda!” / “And I’m Betina!”). Meanwhile, Michael Caine is terrific as Scrooge, playing it straight despite being surrounded by muppets, and there are some enchanting tunes to sing along to (The Love We Found, One More Sleep ‘til Christmas).

Want that cosy Christmas feeling? Then read on as we explain how to watch A Muppet Christmas Carol online now, no matter where you are.

How to watch Muppet Christmas Carol online with Disney Plus right now

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin American, watching Muppet Christmas Carol using the service has never been easier. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to enjoy straight away. In addition to being the exclusive home of The Muppet Christmas Carol, you'll get loads of other exclusive Disney Plus content like The Mandalorian, Noelle, and Earth to Ned, with the service also giving you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like The Lion King, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

View Deal

More festive fun: how to watch Elf online

How to save money on Disney+ right now

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. While that means paying one lump sum initially, with so much content to get stuck in to we doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or, if you have broader viewing tastes (and you're in the US), then we'd really recommend you look at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Monsterland and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched in 2019. In addition to classics like The Muppet Christmas Carol, subscribers can also enjoy new movies like Black Beauty 2020, Pixar's Soul from December 25, and Marvel's WandaVision in early 2021. It's also the only streaming service for you to watch Home Alone online this festive season.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Read more: