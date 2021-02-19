How to watch The Muppet Show online: stream every season with Disney Plus today

Though it only ran for five seasons between 1976 and 1981, the legacy of the Muppet Show cannot be understated. The bizarre gang of vaudeville puppets it largely introduced to the world are now fully-fledged pop culture icons with a bajillion and one spin-offs to their name - yet only now has the original Muppet Show been made available to a wider streaming audience. Here's how to watch The Muppet Show online and stream every season on Disney Plus right now.

Watch The Muppet Show online All five seasons of the original Muppet Show (1976-1981) are now available to stream globally on Disney Plus as of February 19, 2021. Check out Disney Plus and start rolling back the years today!

First debuting all the way back in the 1950s before rocking up to Sesame Street in 1969, it wasn't until The Muppet Show forced its way on to screens - and we do mean forced, as creator Jim Henson's show was rejected in his native US before being picked up by ATV/ITV and produced in the UK - that Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the rest of the crew became the household names they are today.

Over the course of five seasons and 120 episodes - all of which are available now to stream globally on Disney Plus, as we've said - it won four Primetime Emmy Awards and amassed twenty-one nominations, paving the way for the Muppet-filled world we now know and love.

In fact, Disney Plus is home to everything Muppet-related these days, being to place to watch Muppets Now reboot, stream Muppet Christmas Carol movie, and more. Now it's got the original show in its entirely, the canon is complete and sits alongside the service's other awesome end-to-end collections of Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar content.

Read on for full details of how to watch The Muppet Show online and stream the new show online. Spoiler alert: all you need is a great value Disney Plus subscription.

How to watch The Muppet Show on Disney Plus today

How to save money on Disney+

Yes, Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People - as well as being the only place to watch Framing Britney Spears documentary right now. Bringing further great value ESPN+ offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November. WandaVision is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Also, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to keep bring more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021.

And finally, Disney Plus is getting a number of new additions to already vast library of content in 2021 by way of the new Star on Disney Plus add-on launching in global markets like the UK - in fact, it' catalogue will nearly double for those who sign up for the channel in the country!

Read more: