Techradar's most loved and hated PC gaming characters

While we might remember a game's sprawling levels, high-powered weapons or snazzy graphics every so often, it's the characters that tend to stick in our heads.

Whether it's empathy for a protagonist or pure disdain for an immoral baddie, our feelings toward them are often subconsciously based on our own life experiences and determine the choices we make in games. Not that we've ever grabbed a crowbar and eradicated an entire research facility overrun by Xen while wearing an orange HEV suit in real life, but you know what we mean.

As part of our annual PC Gaming Week, techradar takes a look at a few of our most loved and hated PC characters past and present.