Sony announces open invite, 2-day 'PlayStation Experience' event in Vegas

You know you want it

Sony has just announced it's hosting an event in December that it says will feature "two intense days of PlayStation gaming, content, and activities."

But the best part is that everyone is invited.

The "PlayStation Experience" will take place in Las Vegas December 6-7 this year and feature panels, mixers with developers, and hands-on time with upcoming PlayStation titles.

Attendees are also promised plenty of shwag and the chance to shop for collectibles and knick knacks direct from game developers.

Who loves PlayStation?

"We've been planning this bad boy for some time… and with PlayStation's 20-year anniversary just around the corner, the timing couldn't be more perfect," Sony Social Media Manager Sid Shuman wrote in a PS blog post.

He added that PlayStation Experience attendees will also get "an exclusive first look at what's coming next in 2015" that they won't want to miss.

Tickets are $50 (about £30, AU$60) or $90 (about £55, AU$100) for one- and two-day passes, respectively, and it looks like they'll go on sale October 20. You need to be 18 to go.

A PlayStation-focused convention is not a bad idea - if you really love PlayStation. The rest of us can stick with our PAXes and Comic-cons.