Metal Gear Solid 5, Titanfall, and Sony's biggest announcement since the PS4

This year's Game Developers Conference is expected to be the scene of Sony's biggest announcement in gaming since PS4.

Various sources claim the company's long-rumoured virtual reality headset will grace the halls of San Fran's Moscone Center at some point during the four-day event - and we'll keeping our DualShock-cramped fingers crossed for some hands on time, too.

Of course, that's not all we're looking forward to at GDC 2014, nor is it the only topic for this week's Gaming Spotlight. Taking their regular spots on the sofa, Patrick Goss and Hugh Langley also question whether Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes is just a glorified demo cashing in on fan excitement, and also give their first impressions Titanfall – possibly the first true system-seller of the Xbox One.

You can tune in to this week's Gaming Spotlight by clicking the video below.