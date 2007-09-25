Details of new Sony PS3 leaked onto web

The new PS3 could sell for as little as £299 in the UK, giving reluctant gamers a new reason to buy into the PlayStation brand once again

Details have leaked onto the internet regarding the rumoured forthcoming 40GB PlayStation 3 console. Dubbed the 'PS3 Lite', according to Spong, the new model will reportedly have less storage capacity, fewer USB ports and no memory card slots.

Sony dismissed talk of a lower-specified PS3 model this week, but then Sony always denies rumours whether they are true or not. But now the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US seems to have let the cat out of the bag with documents that it's posted on its website.