Dell announces 10-inch Windows 7 tablet

Dell's first foray into the tablet game was the Dell Streak

Dell has revealed that it will be releasing a 10-inch Windows 7 tablet computer later this year.

The Dell Business Tablet, which will be aimed at the professional market rather than casual owners, will run on an Intel processor, but aside from that no other specs are known.

A version of the slate will also be available running Android, following on from the 5-inch Dell Streak tablet which impressed TechRadar last summer.

Dell Mean Business

The announcement came during the Dell Means Business event in San Francisco at which the company unveiled 39 new products.

Also on show was an updated version of the tablet/laptop hybrid Latitude XT3, and a host of portable and desktop options.

But it's the Dell Business Tablet that will make the headlines. The world has been itching for a Windows 7 tablet since the oft-promised, never delivered HP Slate first spoken of at CES 2010 last January.

Business booming

Dell reckon it's going to be a hit among business users who seek the extra security offered by Windows 7, while it also fits into the IT management scheme of businesses.

No official word on a price, release date or any concrete details on specs yet (the slate shown at the event was a mock-up) but we'll bring you more on the Dell Business Tablet as soon as we hear more.