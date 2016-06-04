15 unmissable computing highlights from Computex 2016

Update: We've added a video highlight reel of our favorite products and coolest things from this year's Computex

The 36th Computex has returned with a bang in Taipei, Taiwan, unleashing some of the most powerful desktop PCs and gaming laptops we've ever seen. Vendors including Nvidia, AMD and Intel have been pushing their next-generation processors and graphics cards, resulting in one of the most interesting events in years.

Need an SSD the size of a fingernail? No problem. How about a backpack to go with your HTC Vive and VR-ready gaming PC? Computex currently has two of them doing the rounds.

Click (or tap) on ahead to take a look at some of the best pieces of hardware from the show floor. And while you're at it make sure to watch our highlight reel of everything that was Computex 2016.