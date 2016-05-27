Acer's fabulously stylish hybrid laptop is way cheaper than it looks

Acer has introduced a pair of new Switch V 2-in-1 laptops for students and those on a tight budget.

The Acer Switch V 10 features a completely metal clamshell body and a Gorilla Glass 10-inch touch panel, the. On top of some sharper looks, Acer has implemented a latch-less magnetic design letting users pull of the screen on a whim with a quick tug.

Internally, the laptops also feature the latest quad-core Intel Atom processors with 32GB or 64GB of storage built into the tablet section. The magnetic keyboard adds even more storage with a 500GB hard drive. The device is also outfitted with two USB 3.0 ports on top of integrating USB-C for charging.

The Switch V 10 will be available soon in the coming months and in multiple colors starting at US$249 (approx. AU$345 / £169). If that's too rich for your blood, Acer is releasing the Switch One 10, which is a little less glamorous but more affordable at US$199 (approx. AU$275 / £135)

Business class

Acer also introduced a new TravelMate P2 business laptop that will be available in 14 and 15.6-inch screen sizes.

Acer claims its latest business notebook is designed to exceed the needs of the office with sixth Generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce 940M discrete graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory and Windows 10 Pro. Users and also add an optional DVD drive and, interestingly, a backlighting for the keyboard.

Rounding out this machine is a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution display – and if that's not enough resolution for you, Acer also introduced a 4K BM320 production monitor. On top of delivering 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, Acer claims its 10-bit color depth screen reproduces 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut.

The TravelMate P2 series will be available in Q4 starting at US$599 (approx. AU$829 / £409). Acer has yet to disclose final pricing and availability for the BM320 production monitor.