Miracube aiming for gamers with 3D monitor

May seems to be a popular time of year for display exhibitions - yesterday we looked at some of the hottest new products on show at the Society for Information Display exhibition in California, while today we have news of its Korean equivalent, the Korean International Broadcast, Audio and Lighting Equipment show in Seoul.

Koba 2007 , as it's known, is really about a lot more than monitors, but that's what we're most interested in, particularly when they're as unusual as the 3D display being shown off by local firm Miracube .

Blast from the past

The 32-inch G320S, seen here on Korean website AVing , is not yet commercially available, but it looks like it could cause as many headaches as it solves problems. That's because to combine the blurry 2D images into a single 3D one requires the use of a pair of polarising spectacles.

Miracube is targeting the home-cinema, gaming and presentation-giving markets, but with a 3D resolution of just 1366 x 384 pixels, we can't predict a lot of success for them in any of those fields. For what it's worth, the 3D effect can be switched off to give a slightly higher 2D resolution of 1366 x 768 dots.