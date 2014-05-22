Gigabyte unveils Intel Avoton C2750 Mini-ITX server motherboard

The number of Avoton-based motherboards is growing with Gigabyte being the latest manufacturer to add to a list that also counts Supermicro and Asrock. Its GA-9SISL was announced yesterday and packs a lot of punch.

Launched last year, the Intel's 8-core Atom C2750 processor that powers it packs 8 threads and runs at up to 2.6GHz. It has a maximum TDP of only 20W (which explains why it needs just a tiny heatsink fan) and 4MB L2 cache.

SATA galore

The Taiwanese manufacturer made a lot of effort to pack as much as possible into a tiny surface area. This mini-ITX board offers four full size memory slots that can accommodate ECC memory modules, four GbE LAN ports (plus an extra management LAN), Aspeed AST2400 remote management, a PCIe x16 slot and six SATA ports (two SATA-3 ones), RAID support (courtesy of Intel).

Gigabyte clearly highlighted its niche status by opting for a serial connector, a VGA port and two USB 2.0 ports, also note the absence of any audio capabilities.

Don't expect the motherboard to be cheap though; the Asrock C2750d4i, a similar motherboard launched earlier this year, costs about £350.

Gigabyte also announced a number of other Intel-based Xeon server motherboards (both 1P and 2P) as well as a 2U, 4-node rackmount system.