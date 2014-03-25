Nvidia announces 5K-ready GeForce GTX Titan Z graphics card

Nvidia has made the leap to the next generation of graphics cards with the GeForce GTX Titan Z, unveiled at the company's annual GPU Technology Conference.

Like the original GeForce Titan card, the Titan Z is "inspired" by supercomputers like the Cray Titan, for which Nvidia supplied some of the components.

But unlike its single-GPU predecessor, the GeForce Titan Z is a dual-GPU monster with two Kepler units and 12GB of dedicated frame bugger memory.

Nvidia says the Titan Z will help usher in multi-monitor 5K gaming.

The supercomputer under your desk

The Titan Z's two GPUs each feature 2,880 processing cores for a total of 5,760 cores between them.

The two units run at the same clock speed, which along with Nvidia's dynamic power balancing reportedly ensures that there's no performance bottleneck.

And low-profile components and ducted baseplate channels make it run cool and stay quiet, the company said.

Nvidia says the Titan Z is perfect for anyone who needs "a supercomputer that you [can] fit under your desk."

But don't place your pre-order just yet - the Titan Z will set you back $3,000 (about £1,800, AU$3,280) when it finally launches at an undisclosed future date.