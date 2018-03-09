Celebrate Mario Day with half price Super Mario Run

National Mario Day is coming up and if you weren’t sure how to celebrate, Nintendo is giving you an option by slashing the price of its mobile game Super Mario Run by 50%.

That means you’ll be able to pick up one of Nintendo’s more popular mobile ventures for $4.99/ £4.99/ AU $7.99 rather than the usual $9.99/ £9.99/ AU $14.99. The discount starts on March 10 (MAR10, get it?) and runs through until March 25 across iOS and Android.

The app is, of course, free to download but this discount is for the in-app purchase that allows you to unlock the full game with all of its additional levels and characters. If you've recently downloaded the app to give the game a try, we recommend you hold off until the discount goes live.

A super discount for Super Mario Run

Unlike other Nintendo mobile titles, once you’ve purchased the game you needn’t worry about any additional in-app purchases.

You will, however, have to consider your mobile data plan as Super Mario Run is a game that requires a constant internet connection to work.

We imagine this won’t be the only discount or event we’ll see relating to Mario Day so make sure you keep an eye out for further promotions.

Super Mario Run can be found on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.