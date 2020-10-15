Call of Duty: Mobile Anniversary update live with new maps, Battle Pass

The new Anniversary update for Call of Duty: Mobile is live after a lot of teasers and fanfare. Call of Duty: Mobile was launched back on October 1 in 2019.

This new update brings new maps, modes, a new Battle Pass, new Mythic weapons, a new Battle Royale map, and a new social space. Call of Duty: Mobile is getting a new multiplayer map as well as a new battle royale map, which is a first for the game.

Anniversary Event

A new Anniversary Event is hitting the game which will feature a new underground main menu called The Club. Along with a new social and play space featuring mini-games, NPC missions, and more.

Players can choose from one of four custom made soundtracks as they explore the new area. Players can earn Coins to spend on the Anniversary Machine simply by playing Multiplayer and Battle Royale and by completing tasks and mini games in the Club.

New Battle Royale Map: Alcatraz

For Anniversary Season the developers are adding a limited time second map with Alcatraz. First seen in Blackout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Alcatraz challenges players to fight for survival in and around the infamous San Francisco Bay prison. Alcatraz is a smaller map than Isolated, the original BR map, placing a greater focus on close-quarters engagements.

Battle Pass

A new Anniversary special Battle Pass is out that adds 50 new tiers of free and premium content. Reach Tier 14 to unlock the free Advanced UAV scorestreak. Spectre – Pixel Spy, Reaper – Premium, Zero – Nebula, and Scylla – Future Vice are some new characters available for premium battle pass users.

New Multiplayer Maps and Modes

The Anniversary Season brings a new Gunfight and 1v1 Duel map, King, along with the return of the Halloween Standoff. Call of Duty: Mobile brings a new “Cranked” mode for multiplayer matches. This mode was first introduced in Call of Duty Ghosts.

'Cranked' Mode is similar to Deathmatch, but players will keep increasing their move and reload speed with each frag. This ensures that the game is intense and players who are left behind will find it increasingly difficult to keep up with the leaders.

Tactician Perk

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting a new Tactician perk later in the season, unlockable through completion of the Heavy Duty Seasonal Challenge launching on October 14. Tactician grants a second tactical grenade or throwable. The full patch notes can be checked out here.