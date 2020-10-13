Call of Duty: Mobile Anniversary update to bring 'Cranked' mode, new map

The Call of Duty games from Activision have essentially been part of PCs and consoles until Call of Duty: Mobile launched last year in October. And on the anniversary of Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision has announced that the game will be getting a special season with new skins, game modes, and maps.

The new update for Call of Duty: Mobile is set to arrive later this week. But leaked details of the upcoming update is already out providing details on what we can expect from it.

The upcoming anniversary update of Call of Duty: Mobile will feature a new “Cranked” mode for multiplayer matches. This mode was first introduced in Call of Duty Ghosts. It is similar to Deathmatch, but players will keep increasing their move and reload speed with each frag. This ensures that the game is intense and players who are left behind will find it increasingly difficult to keep up with the leaders.

Call of Duty: Mobile has already introduced the “King” map which was first seen on Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The map will apparently feature 1v1 and 2v2 matches on Gunfight mode.

Besides these, there is a new Battle Pass coming to the game for Season 11 which will apparently feature four new characters. Besides these, the highlight would be the MSMC and Chicom skins. A new sniper rifle named NA-45 has been doing the round of leaks for a while and it seems like it is finally going to be introduced to the game.

Also, leaks suggest that there is a new perk coming to the game, but no other details are out yet. But according to the leaks the new perk could be related to speed. A new score-streak is also expected to arrive and according to YouTuber iFerg, it could either be Advanced UAV or an Orbital VSAT.