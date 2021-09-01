How to get the Apple TV Plus app on iOS and Android

Apple TV Plus is the home to an ever-growing catalog of original shows and popular movies, including the award-winning Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. If you’ve already got the Apple TV app on a supported device, or you’re looking to sign up (and make use of the 7-day free trial) you’ll find out here how to access the streaming service on your iOS and Android device.



Apple TV Plus free trial: sign up now and stream get a 7-day free trial

Similar to the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video, Apple’s dedicated streaming service, Apple TV Plus launched in 2019 as an extension of the existing Apple TV app. While it has a smaller selection of original shows, Apple TV Plus users can access a range of comedies, dramas, and plenty more, that are all downloadable to your device.

Our guide below will explain how to watch Apple TV Plus on compatible iOS and Android devices. We’ll also include other compatible devices and all the shows you’ll have access to with Apple TV Plus.



Read our definitive guide to the best streaming services

Does Apple TV Plus have an app?

Yes, it does! Apple TV Plus is Apple’s dedicated streaming service with a selection of new series, movies, documentaries, and children's programming.

To start watching a selection of shows, you can download the Apple TV Plus app on your iOS device, but you’ll need iOS 12.3 or later on either your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

By installing the app, you can download all of your favorite shows and stream on your device offline, which is ideal if you’re watching on the go. Depending on the channel that you download from, some shows will expire after 30 days.

Apple recently made the Apple TV Plus app available on the Google Play Store for Android TV devices. Unfortunately, Apple is yet to release an app for Android devices. However, Android smartphone users can still access Apple TV Plus via a supported web browser.

Keep on reading to find out how to access Apple TV Plus on both iOS and Android devices.



(Image credit: TechRadar)

How do I download the Apple TV Plus app on iOS devices?

If you’ve got an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, you may find the Apple TV app is already installed on your device. However, if you removed it for whatever reason (probably for that extra storage!) you’ll want to follow these steps to download the Apple TV Plus app on your device:



Open the App Store

Type ‘Apple TV’ into the search bar

Scroll to the correct search result (this should be near the top)

Click 'Get' (it's free) to start downloading the app

Select the 'Open' option once it's finished downloading

Once opened, you’ll land on the ‘Watch Now’ page where you’ll find ‘Apple TV Plus’ under the Channels section. There you’ll find a ton of shows to start streaming, but first you’ll need to be signed up. You can either do this through the app or head to directly the website to sign up with your Apple ID.



How to stream Apple TV Plus on your Android device

If you want to access Apple TV Plus on your Android smartphone, you’ll need to make sure you’ve signed up for a free Apple ID account and have a subscription to the streaming service. To watch Apple TV Plus shows you’ll need to follow the following steps:



Open your web browser

Go to tv.apple.com

Sign in using your Apple ID (and sign up if you haven't already)

Select whichever show you like and press play!

What can I watch on the Apple TV Plus app?

You’ll find around 60 titles available to watch on Apple TV Plus, meaning there's plenty to stream while making use of the 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial. All are Apple Original programs, with a wide variety of genres suitable for kids, families, and adults.

Apple’s dedicated streaming service is the home to A-list actors and you’ll certainly recognize the faces featured in the popular drama series, The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston.

With Apple TV Plus, you’ll find exclusive content both new and old, including the 80s TV series, Fraggle Rock, and Tom Hanks drama Greyhound.

Newer additions include the American comedy-drama series Mr. Corman starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and the much-awaited season 2 of Truth Be Told.

If that didn't sound exciting enough, Apple TV Plus has just announced the premiere date for comedian Jon Stewart's return to TV with the documentary series, The Problem with Jon Stewart.

There are plenty more shows, both new and old, waiting to be binge-watched, ad-free with Apple TV Plus. You’re also able to enjoy up to six simultaneous streams, and up to three streams on selected channels.



(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

What other devices can I watch Apple TV Plus on?

If you’re not watching Apple TV Plus on either an iOS or Android device, the app is available on a number of other devices. Get Apple TV Plus on Roku, or on Fire Stick. There is also an Apple TV Plus PS4 app available.

Here’s a list of all the other compatible devices:

