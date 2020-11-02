Apple One is now available in India: Here’s how you can sign up

The Apple One bundle, announced by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at their event last month, is now available for users. It is an umbrella service that clubs 6 different Apple services into one making it easier to subscribe and pay.

In case you’re not aware, Apple One bundle consists of Apple TV⁠+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade – a video game subscription service that lets you play on your devices running on iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS devices, Apple music- a music streaming service that offers over 70 million songs ad-free and the all‑new Apple Fitness+, and iCloud.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple One program is meant only for Apple users, for obvious reasons. To subscribe to Apple One, you need to ensure that your iPhone is running on the latest version of iOS.

Then you need to go to Settings and tap on your name. Next up, tap on Subscriptions to select the plan that suits your requirements. Remember that one plan will work on all your devices. Initially, you will get a free trial for a month to test out the services. You can always continue and pay once the trial expires or can cancel the subscription if it doesn’t fit the bill.

Apple One services work across all your Apple devices which includes iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 14 or later, iPad with iPadOS 14 or later, Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later and Mac with macOS Big Sur or later.

Apple One Pricing for India

As of now the Apple One service is available in two different tiers in India. The base plan is ideal for individual users and is priced at a Rs. 195 per month. It offers a subscription to all the Apple One services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud space up to 50GB. While the Family plan costs Rs. 365 a month and offers a subscription to the same services and can be shared with up to 5 family members. Additionally, you get 200 GB of iCloud space.

There is a Premier plan that offers access to Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud space, however, is priced premium and is not available in India as of now.

If subscribed individually, these services can prove to be costly. To compare, Apple Music is priced at Rs. 99 per month for individuals and Rs. 49 per month for students, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade are priced at Rs. 99 each. Similarly, there are charges for Apple News+ and iCloud. In case you use more than one of these services regularly, going for the Apple One program will make sense.

