AMD CES 2021 live blog: is Team Red going to take over CES?

AMD is hot off the heels of launching both its Ryzen 5000 desktop processors and its Big Navi graphics cards, both in the last quarter of 2020. So, we expect a celebratory tone from AMD CEO Lisa Su as she takes the stage at CES 2021.

How to watch the AMD CES 2021 keynote

As for what we'll actually get, it's anyone's guess. There's a possibility that we'll see a new AMD Big Navi graphics card, namely the Radeon RX 6700 XT, which would theoretically compete with the recently-launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. It's more likely, though, that we'll see some new laptop chips and maybe even Threadripper.

However, AMD's big press conferences at events like CES and Computex are nothing if not surprising, and it's possible we'll get something totally out of left field. So, stay tuned and we'll give our commentary in real time.

Want to watch along? Here's how to watch the AMD Big Navi reveal.

AMD CES 2021 live blog: it's time

All times are in EST

(Image credit: AMD)

[11:52]: And that's it. New AMD Ryzen 5000 processors for laptops, both ultraportables and gaming, and new Epyc 3rd gen.

[11:49]: Now we get 3rd-gen AMD Epyc. Definitely not anything we can actually buy, but still cool to see how powerful processors can get.

[11:46]: It's nice to hear from real people about how computers have helped them in their various fields, but a lot of this feels like it's meant to stretch this presentation out to the full hour.

[11:37]: Star Wars, brought to you by AMD.

[11:35]: AMD has brought someone from LucasFilm. Could this lead to new Threadripper processors?

[11:32]: More RDNA 2 cards and laptops are coming in the first half of the year. No new graphics card reveal today, but it's coming eventually.

[11:31]: Are we about to see a new graphics card or something??

[11:30]: 40% of the world's population are gamers, which pushes AMD to go for higher and higher performance.

[11:26]: You'll be able to get your hands on an AMD-powered gaming laptop starting in February. We can't wait to see what they can do.

[11:25]: AMD mobile CPU performance looks promising, but remember that Intel just announced a bunch of H-Series processors.

[11:23]: 17 hours of battery life while working, 21 hours of video playback?? Big if true. Would be up there with the M1.

[11:22]: Work and life has been limited by the power of our computers, AMD is going all-in on power and efficiency. Opposite of Intel, which focuses a lot on battery life and AI performance.

(Image credit: AMD)

[11:20]: AMD Ryzen 5000 processors are the fastest in the world, and now they're coming to laptops. Zen 3 on laptops let's gooo!

[11:13]: Panos Panay is on the virtual stage, are we going to get another AMD x Surface collaboration?

[11:07]: Lisa Su says that the pandemic has shone a light on how important tech is to our daily lives, and she's totally right. A powerful computer has made our lives so much easier than it could have been this year.

[11:04]: I think the tone for this is going to be all about technology enabling people to enact their ideas through the power of computing. Definitely going to be focused on some shiny new laptop chips and not gaming. This time's for everyone else.

[11:00] It's time, now we got out of the Youtube "premiering in" timer, and now we have another timer but with music and fun colors this time.

[10:57] Premieres in 2 minutes and everything has a blue aesthetic. Is AMD Team Blue now?

(Image credit: AMD)

[10:55]: Getting close to the kickoff of AMD CES 2021. If anyone needs a link to watch the event, it's right here. Otherwise, stay tuned!

[10:45]: I know Big Navi just came out, but it'd be super cool if AMD could finally come out with something to fight the RTX 3060 Ti – not that anyone can buy a graphics card right now or anything.

[10:38 am]: We've got 20 minutes until it starts. Yesterday Intel showed us some pretty cool laptop stuff, so we really hope AMD has something that can compete. Super thin gaming laptops would be sweet.