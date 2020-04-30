Amazon Kindle Unlimited price: how much does it cost?

The Amazon Kindle Unlimited price covers free reading for the whole month, so you can dip in and out of any Kindle Unlimited book you please without worrying about paying for something you won't ultimately enjoy. One of the latest subscription services to hit the Amazon suite, Kindle Unlimited not only offers free books for your cash, but you can also grab free magazines and even free Audible audiobooks with select titles.

The Amazon Kindle Unlimited price is $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$ 13.99 a month, with unlimited access to over one million books, two thousand audiobooks, and a wide selection of magazine subscriptions. That's a fantastic price considering an Audible subscription will set you back far more per month, and can offer fewer audiobooks for your money. It's worth noting that this subscription operates on a 'borrowing' service, so you'll only be able to hold 10 titles in your library at a time, and these will not be available once the membership ends.

The Kindle Unlimited price remains the same whether you're a Prime member or not, and is not automatically included in your Prime subscription. Plus, you can always find a free trial if you want to test out the service before you put any cash on the table.

Try Amazon Kindle Unlimited with a free trial

Amazon Kindle Unlimited price and costs

Amazon Kindle Unlimited | $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$ 13.99 a month

The Amazon Kindle Unlimited price is $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$ 13.99 per month, an all-in-one cost for you book and magazine subscription as well as access to a wide range of Audible audiobooks available at no extra cost. That's a fantastic package deal on a massive collection of titles.

Try Amazon Kindle Unlimited with a free trial

If you're not sure if you'll make the most of the Amazon Kindle Unlimited cost, you can always take the service out for a spin with a free trial. This will give you the opportunity to check out the range on offer, see how many titles with audiobooks appeal to you, and see how the Kindle Unlimited service can open you up to more titles.

Is the Amazon Kindle Unlimited price worth it?

Rather than spending money on individual ebooks, magazine subscriptions, and audiobooks, it is far more cost effective to wrap all those products up under the Amazon Kindle Unlimited price. With a massive range of titles on offer, you'll never be stuck for choice, but perhaps the feature that lends the most value to this subscription is those Audible audiobooks.

If you want flexibility in how you consume your books, you can easily jump between reading the content on your screen and listening to an Audible narration. Considering an Audible subscription itself will set you back $14.95 / £7.99 / AU$16.45 for fewer audiobooks per month, Kindle Unlimited really is a no-brainer. The only hiccup comes from the fact that you are limited to the 2,000 Kindle Unlimited titles with this feature available. However, if you're after the option of an audiobook narration rather than simply seeking out audiobooks themselves, this is a fantastic offer.

Is the Amazon Kindle Unlimited price included with a Prime subscription?

Amazon Kindle Unlimited isn't included with a Prime subscription as standard, and unfortunately there are no price reductions available for Prime members. Prime Reading is the Prime-member equivalent automatically included with your subscription, but offers a reduced range and no audiobook support.