iPhone 12 launch: how to watch the new iPhone unveiled by Apple live

The iPhone 12 is coming very soon, and it's only a matter of hours until we could see the new range of devices - possibly four, if rumors are correct - unveiled by Tim Cook.

The iPhone 12 launch officially takes place on October 13 at 10am PT, 1pm ET or 6pm BST, which is 4am AEDT in Australia on October 14. It's a virtual launch, so anyone can watch the event online.

That includes you - if you want, you can watch the new iPhone shown off by Tim Cook in real time, keeping you in the loop and ahead of what your friends and families know. We'll also be launching a live blog nearer the time so you can follow along with our in-depth analysis.

So if you want to watch the iPhone 12 event live, here's how.

How to watch the iPhone 12 launch

You can watch the iPhone 12 event on YouTube, where the company is hosting the live stream, and we've embedded the video below so you don't even have to close this tab to watch along.

Well, you'll be able to watch the event when it starts, but Apple has made the most of YouTube's live video feature, so there's a placeholder up now. You can sign up for a reminder of the event, or even leave the YouTube stream open until it starts. At the time of writing over 1,000 people are already doing just that.

According to the timer at the bottom of the video, it's set to turn into the full live stream at the event's start time - there probably won't be any pre-stream video then, unlike what some other tech companies include for their launches.