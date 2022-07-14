Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6: how new will this 'new' Android phone be?

Google decided to take an odd approach to launching its latest flagship phone, and it's made lots of people wonder if they should wait to buy it, or just pick up the older version now.

The Google Pixel 6 launched amidst lots of fanfare in October 2021, and while we're expecting the Google Pixel 7 to go on sale basically a year after that, the company made the curious decision to unveil it in May. So we know lots - but not everything - about the upcoming Android phone.

So if you're thinking "Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6 - which should I opt for" you've got a lot more information to consider than you normally would at this point in the year.

But to make your choice a bit easier, we've decided to compare the two phones below - this is using official information, nothing that's based on leaks and rumors.

While the Google Pixel 6 price started at $599 / £599 / AU$999, we haven't actually been told how much the Pixel 7 will cost.

A Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro (Image credit: Future)

However, based on the changes between the generations of device - which you're about to read about - we don't imagine things will be that much different. Perhaps we'll see shifts of $50 / £50 / AU$100 either way, but it's unlikely the cost will change much more than that.

The Pixel 6 series went on sale at the end of October 2021, and while only a rough window for the Pixel 7's release has been provided, it's really looking like an October debut for this device is also likely.

Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6 design and display

Well, this is going to be a short section.

We've been shown the Google Pixel 7's design, and it looks near-identical to the Pixel 6. That means it has a two-tone rear panel that's broken up by a horizontal camera bump bar. It comes in black, coral, blue or white.

One minor change is that the Pixel 7's camera bar is now one long aluminum piece, but that's honestly a very small difference.

We haven't heard about the Pixel 7's display, but we're expecting it to be identical to the Pixel 6. That has a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, which is fine for the price, but not exactly competitive given how many budget 120Hz phones there are out there.

A Google Pixel 6 (Image credit: Future)

Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6 cameras and battery life

The Google Pixel 6 has two rear cameras: a 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide duo. However its big selling point is its software - it benefits from Google's AI scene optimization, and has a few useful features like Magic Eraser for removing unwanted background objects in snaps.

We haven't heard about the Google Pixel 7's cameras just yet, but from images we know that it still only has two. That means it likely hasn't gained any kind of zoom lens from its Pro brethren, despite how useful that lens is.

Perhaps we'll see an increase in the quality of either of the two sensors or lenses, but we wouldn't imagine it. Google tends to upgrade camera software, not hardware, between generations - so maybe we'll see some new modes or tools available in the Photos app.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 6 has a 4,614mAh power pack and lasts for about a day of use - but there's reason to believe the Pixel 7 will be better, even though we don't have any actual stats on it.

For the last few generations of Pixel, Google has really been improving the lasting power of its phones, and hopefully we'll see the Pixel 7 last even longer than the 6.

A Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro (Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6 performance and software

Now we're back in a territory where we have a fair few facts, because Google has provided some information on the chipset and software for its new phone.

The Google Pixel 6 marked the debut of Google's own-built chipset, the Tensor, and the company has confirmed that the next-gen version of this mid-range chip will be used in the Pixel 7 family.

Sure, we don't actually know many details about this, but presumably it'll be a little faster, with some power optimization tricks, and it might support more AI camera tools too.

Software-wise, both come on the contemporary builds of Android - that's Android 12 in the case of the Pixel 6 and Android 13 for the Pixel 7. Google has already confirmed this, so it's not speculation. The key features of this new software build are a redesign of Google Pay (which will be renamed to Google Wallet) and an easier way of sharing files and links between devices.

Of course, the Pixel 6 will be updated to Android 13, so the Pixel 7 won't actually have an advantage here - except that it will likely be supported with updates for longer.

A Google Pixel 6 (Image credit: Future)

Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6 takeaway

It's early days for comparing the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, but from what we know so far, it sounds like quite an iterative update.

The design and display are likely to be largely the same and we're not expecting any major camera upgrades. Plus, the software and processing tweaks probably won't set the world on fire either.

So bearing in mind that the Pixel 6 has dropped in price quite a bit since launch, it might seem like a tempting choice. But Google may be keeping some interesting features up its sleeves for the October launch of the Pixel 7, so it could equally be worth waiting.