The best Surface Pro prices, deals, and bundles for Black Friday 2019

Important note: Most Surface Pro deals, especially the cheaper ones, do not come with the Type Cover keyboard attachment or Surface Pen. Retailer sites can be a bit misleading as they'll generally show the device with the keyboard, so be sure to check the full description.

The best Surface Pro 7 prices

A spec bump with a punch

CPU: Intel Dual-Core i3; Quad-Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics; Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 4GB-16GB LPDDR4x | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1,824 | Storage: 128GB-1TB SSD | Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x Surface Connect port, microSDX card reader, headphone/mic jack | Cameras: 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera (1080p full HD video); 5MP front-facing camera (1080p full HD video) | Mic: Dual far-field Studio Mics | Weight: i3 / i5, 1.7 pounds (775g); i7, 1.74 pounds (790g) | Size: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (292 x 201 x 8.5mm; W x D x H)

Faster than ever processing speeds

New and improved mics to improve Cortana's hearing

USB-C port

Battery potentially doesn't hold up against Pro 6

Design remains the same

The tradition of slight spec bumps in each new Surface model continues with the Surface Pro 7. Such spec bumps aren't about to go unnoticed, however. Quad-core i5 and i7 processors allow the Pro 7 to handle multitasking even with more demanding programs without so much as a whimper. That means snappier wake times over the sometimes lagging Pro 6. Plus, if you know you don't need to take advantage of these processing boosts, the basic i3 dual-core processor with 4GB of RAM is back to save you some pennies.

Other than the USB-C port proudly sitting on the Pro 7, you won't be able to tell the models apart. There's still no Thunderbolt 3 in the picture though, which puts fantasies of speedy dual-screen sessions to bed. Remember, the Surface Pro 7 doesn't come with the keyboard you'll see in its main photography. Nevertheless, the Surface Connect Port still remains so if you already have previous accessories they will work fine.

Then we get to the battery. Our Surface Pro 7 review found that the newest Pro tablet bowed out with two hours less battery life than its predecessor. It's a finding that seems to have been repeated across user experience. While Microsoft has released a patch for the system we're still waiting on a final verdict.

If you're looking for an amazing tablet for precision multitasking and more than capable processing speeds then the Pro 7 could be for you. If you have the Surface Pro 6 already (and you're not fussed about ports that don't carry Thunderbolt 3), it looks like you're most of the way there anyway.

The best Surface Pro 6 prices

2018's entry might see the best upcoming discounts

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 | Storage: 256GB SSD | Ports: 1 x USB 3.0, mini DisplayPort, microSDXC card reader (UHS-I), headphone/mic jack | Cameras: 8MP rear-facing, auto-focus camera (1080p HD); 5MP front-facing, 1080p HD camera | Weight: 1.7 pounds (771g) | Size: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (292 x 201 x 8.5mm; W x D x H)

Battery gets even better

Microsoft's best tablet yet

Not worth an upgrade if you own the previous version

The 2018 entry in the Surface family is the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, which follows up from 2017's numberless Surface Pro, which itself followed the Surface Pro 4. We know, let's just get through this. Five, Microsoft! That's the number you couldn't remember!

Available in a new black color for the first time (or the regular silver), the Surface Pro 6 prices should start to waver with the release of the latest Pro 7 model. The Surface Pro 6 does make some processing improvements on an already excellent line of slates, with the latest 8th-gen Kaby Lake i5 or i7 processors. Given little else has changed this year beyond the i5/i7 generational processing upgrades, there's nothing stopping you saving money by opting for this slightly older model while stocks last - if you don't need the added processing grunt. If you need a USB-C, however, the latest release might be better for you.

The best Surface Pro (2017) prices and bundles

Older, but still holds up well today

CPU: Intel Core m3-i7 | Graphics: Intel HD graphics 620 - Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4-16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 | Storage: 128-512GB SSD | Ports: 1x USB 3.0, mini DisplayPort, microSDXC card reader (UHS-I), headphone/mic jack | Cameras: 8MP rear-facing, auto-focus camera (1080p HD); 5MP front-facing, 1080p HD camera | Weight: 1.73 pounds | Size: 11.5 x 7.93 x 0.33 inches (W x D x H)

Significantly improved battery

A big step up from the Pro 4

Accessories generally not included

You'd think after the Surface Pro 4 Microsoft would have gone with a Surface Pro 5? But no, just to confuse matters, and searching shoppers, this 2017 installment is simply called Surface Pro. Thankfully, we're here to bring you the latest deals for this older version, so don't worry about our price comparison chart showing you deals for the very first Surface Pro.

The later Surface Pro is a big improvement over previous models, perhaps justifying the reboot of the brand. The battery lasts much longer than the Pro 4 and all of the accessories (like the Surface Pen and Type Cover keyboard attachment) have also been tweaked, although we're a bit annoyed you have to buy them separately.

Surface Go deals

A cheap 10-inch alternative to the Pro series

CPU: 1.6GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | Graphics: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4-8GB | Screen: 10-inch, 1,800 x 1,200 | Storage: 64-128GB SSD | Ports: 1 x USB-C 3.1, MicroSDXC card reader, Surface Connect port, headset jack | Cameras: 5MP (1080p video) front-facing webcam (Windows Hello face login); 8MP (1080p video) rear-facing autofocus camera | Weight: 1.15 pounds (0.52kg) | Size: 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches (W x D x H)

Way more affordable than the Pros

An extremely portable computer

Lacks power

The 2018 Microsoft Surface Go is a mini 10-inch version of the Surface Pro hybrids. It doesn't pack the same punch under the bonnet with an Intel 4415Y processor paired with either a 4GB RAM 64GB SSD combo or a meatier 8GB RAM / 128GB but it is considerably cheaper than the full-sized Surface Pro options on this page. The Type Cover Keyboard and Surface Go mouse are usually sold separately sadly.

You could get a significantly more powerful laptop for the same price, but if the extremely lightweight design and portable form factor appeal for you on the go types, this may well be worth a look.

