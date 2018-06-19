LG 65UJ630V: Overview, specs and price comparison

LG 65UJ630V

65 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV

Display Size: 65 inches | Technology: LED | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Dimensions: 25.5 cm x 1.47 m x 91.5 cm | Weight: 22.5 kg | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI 2.0 / 2 x USB | Warranty: 12 Months

Ultra HD 4K resolution

Multi HDR outputs with Dolby Vision

Ultra surround sound

Smart TV webOS with Freeview play

Energy Class A

The LG 65UJ630V is the South Korean technology giants biggest offering from their popular 2017 UJ630V range. It's comfortable wide viewing angle supports both 4K and HDR, as well as LG's proprietary webOS - An easy to use software that can support all your favourite streaming apps. For connectivity, you get a myriad of choices with support for WiDi, Miracast, DLNA, HDMI and USB. Audio is also covered with LG's multi channel ULTRA Surround technology, a nice bonus at this price point. Retailing at around £800, this excellent value HDTV has recently had it's price significantly slashed from it's £1,200 RRP.

Amazon say: A masterpiece for the masses. This LG 65UJ630V UHD TV gives you perfect harmony between IPS 4K display and HDR technologies generating incredibly rich and vibrant visuals. With enhanced multi HDR delivering lifelike picture canvassed on an IPS 4K Display. Read more...

Ao.com say: This 65 inch LED TV from LG has a super-sharp 4K Ultra HD resolution which makes intricate details clearer than ever. Upscaling technology improves the picture quality of HD content to near 4K levels – so Blu-rays look stunning. Read more...

