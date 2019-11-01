The cheapest Google Pixel 4 unlocked SIM-free prices in November 2019

Google Pixel 4 Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: October 24 2019

Launch price: $799 / £669

Platform: Android 10

Storage: 64/128GB

Cameras: 12.2MP / 16MP / 8MP

Screen: 1080x2280

Battery: 2800mAh

Colours: Clearly White, Just Black, Oh So Orange



Google's latest generation of the Pixel design has once again delivered the next level of camera ability. Advanced night shots, the ability to get long exposure of the stars and the Google Assistant like you've never seen it before - but is the unlocked Google Pixel 4 price worth it?

Coming in with an RRP of $799/£669, the Google Pixel 4 is actually cheaper than the Google Pixel 3 was on release. While that might sound surprising considering the various upgrades in the phone, this seems to be the new norm after the recent iPhone release. So the Google Pixel 4 is simply following suit. Considering we were predicting a massive price rise, we're more than pleasantly surprised by this price.

But what is the Google Pixel 4 actually offering at this price? With a 2800mAh battery, massive RAM and processing power improvements, gesture abilities, enhanced security and a massive amount of camera features, it's a packed out phone.

And like Google's previous phone launches, there is a plus sized version as well. SIM-free unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL deals cost £829/$899. That extra price gets you a larger battery, a larger screen and an overall larger body.

