Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL now available with a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000

If you have been thinking about buying the current iteration of the flagship Android smartphone from Google, now is the right time as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are currently available with a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000. This offer is available on Flipkart and select offline retailers.

To claim this offer, you need to have a Citi Bank Credit or Debit Card. Under this offer, you can get a cashback of Rs. 8,000 on the Google Pixel 2 and Rs. 10,000 on the flagship Google Pixel 2 XL. With the cashback, you can get the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 51,999 respectively.

Apart from the cashback offer, Flipkart is also offering No cost EMIs, exchange offers and buyback guarantees. The no cost EMI plans are available for Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank users only.

Coming to the buyback guarantee, you will have to purchase this for an additional cost of Rs. 49, which will allow you to exchange your Pixel device on Flipkart during your next purchase.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Cashback offer

The Google Pixel 2 64GB is priced at Rs. 52,999 and will be available at an effective price of Rs. 44,999 after the cashback and the 128GB variant is available at an effective price of Rs. 53,999 after the cashback of Rs. 8,000.

The flagship Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB variant is available for Rs. 51,999 after the cashback and the 128GB variant is available at an effective price of Rs. 60,999.