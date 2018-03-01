The best Google Pixel 2 cases

The Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL aren’t the most fragile phones around, thanks to their partially metal backs and IP67 protection. But like most flagship phones, they don’t come cheap: starting at $649 (£629, AU$1,079) for the smaller Pixel 2 and $849 (£799, AU$1,399) out-of-pocket for the Pixel 2 XL.

As such, it’s wise to find some protection for your investment. Most enthusiasts don’t want to cover up the lush design of their phone, and we totally understand why, but the last thing you want is to send it away for repair.

Below, you’ll find several case recommendations that cover a wide range of budgets and style preferences. While we’ve personally used most of the following cases, some of these options are untested. Nevertheless, we’re confident that each entry is a cut above the rest due to their value and design.

Slimline cases for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Image 1 of 4 A paper-thin case Image 2 of 4 Fits the Pixel 2 like a glove Image 3 of 4 Peel's case leaves buttons and curved glass exposed Image 4 of 4 You can barely tell it's there

Super Thin Case from Peel

If you’re reluctant to cover up the slim design of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, you won’t find a case that’s more trim and thin than Peel’s. It snaps right onto the phone and hugs its curves without adding extra bulk.

Due to this case’s ultra-skinny profile, it’s not a case that you want to put through much turmoil. It prevents micro-scratches, but it likely won’t prevent damage from a drop, and in the case of the Pixel 2 XL, its curved glass isn’t protected in the slightest.

All said, Peel’s cases make an excellent impression on design geeks, and so long as you’re cool with its flimsiness, you won’t find a case that better accentuates the Pixel 2’s look.

Check out the case right here: (Pixel 2) (Pixel 2 XL)

Image 1 of 4 This case doesn't add much bulk Image 2 of 4 It matches the look of the Pixel 2 nicely Image 3 of 4 The buttons preserve their 'click' through the case Image 4 of 4 The case raises above the glass to protect the screen

Fabric Phone Case from Google

Google’s own case for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL does well at maintaining the slim look and feel of the phones. Unlike the other options on this list, this one adds microfiber material to the list, giving it a classy look that enhances the grippiness in hand.

We like this case for several reasons. Its price is tolerable, it’s available in a few different colors (Carbon is pictured, but Cement, Midnight and Coral are for sale) and it makes all of the Pixel 2’s features easily accessible. The buttons are effortless to push, making it feel like there’s no case on at all. It also raises the phone’s front so that the glass display isn’t grazing any surfaces.

The only downside in our experience is that fuzz from your pocket gets into the grooves near the screen. Simply wiping it away cleans things up, but it’s annoying to have to do that each and every time you pull it out. Also, the bottom of the phone near the charging port isn’t protected on the front, which subjects it to scratching.

This one's currently available on Amazon in a few different color varieties, but if you can't find it, head to the links below.

Check out this case right here: (Pixel 2) (Pixel 2 XL)

Image 1 of 4 See the cases's two layers? Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Makes the buttons nice and clicky Image 4 of 4 Protects the phone from all corners while maintaining a low profile

Live Case from Google

It should be no surprise that Google’s cases don’t fuss with their phones’ design too much. The Live Case is a more durable option over the Fabric Case, giving it two levels of protection. To pop it on, there’s a silicon case that’s protected by a tough shell that has the design of your choice on it.

Every angle of the Pixel 2 is protected here, including the camera and screen. The buttons feel nice to press and better yet, the Live Case functionality is interesting. Your phone's wallpaper can match the look of the case by downloading the Live Case app and putting in the code that's printed on its inside.

Removing and reapplying the Live Case takes a bit of practice, though we never felt like it was close to breaking. All in all, this case is best if making something custom is a high-priority for you.

You should be able to find a nice variety of pre-designed Live Cases on discount through Amazon, but should you want to customize, head to the links below.

Rugged cases for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Image 1 of 4 This case has quite the bumper Image 2 of 4 You'll encounter a bit of bulk here Image 3 of 4 The buttons feel a bit stiff under the protective layer Image 4 of 4 This case adds bezels to an otherwise bezel-lite phone

Evo Check Case from Tech21

While not the most rugged case in its design, the Evo Check case by Tech21 is taking us into options that add a fair amount of bulk to the Pixel 2.

This case fits the Pixel 2 snugly, adding on the company’s FlexShock barrier to make it drop-friendly from distances up to 10 feet. Overall, it strikes a nice balance between form and function, showing off the Pixel 2’s design highlights while making sure to protect it from all sides.

Google’s cases on this list provide better button feedback. Here, the phone’s buttons felt a little too difficult to push in, though it’s possible that they might loosen up over time. But we’re a fan of this case’s added grip factor and the mesh design.

They're also available from the Tech21 site: Pixel 2 | Pixel 2 XL

Image 1 of 4 This case looks low profile without the Pixel 2 inside Image 2 of 4 But the phone looks fossilized in amber once popped in Image 3 of 4 The buttons are a little too tough to press, but still functional Image 4 of 4 A smaller, slightly less protective barrier than Tech21's case

Presidio Clear Case from Speck

This clear case from Speck is durable, yet simplistic in design – an impressive feat given how robust of a protector it is. If you’re after a rugged case that has hints of a slimline look and feel, this is one to look out for.

Once the Pixel 2 is slid into the Presidio Clear, it’s protected from dropping from up to eight feet. Sure, it’s less than the 10 feet guaranteed by Tech21’s option, but Speck’s case shows off the design of the phone a bit better.

Some complain that this case makes holding the phone a more slippery affair, however, we haven't noticed this yet in our testing. This sort of thing certainly depends on how oily the case becomes, either through body oils or from touching it after eating.