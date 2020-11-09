The best Oculus Quest 2 accessories available right now

If you've just picked up an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and are wondering how to make it better, you've come to the right place.

Below you'll find a list of some of the best accessories available right now for your Oculus VR headset, to help take your virtual-reality experience to the next level.

From the Oculus Link cable that allows you to play PC VR games with the Quest 2, to prescription VR lenses to save your glasses a tight squeeze and much more, you'll find plenty here to give your VR headset some nifty upgrades.

Without further ado, here's our definitive guide to the very best Oculus Quest 2 accessories on the market right now.

(Image credit: Facebook)

Oculus Link cable One of the best add-ons for the Quest 2 Prime ₹26,999 View at Amazon Get access to a wide variety of VR games The cable is long, providing plenty of freedom Pricey Not as freeing as wireless VR

As we're sure you'll know, the Oculus Quest 2 is something of its own console. The headset is connected to the internet and logging in through your Facebook account provides access to a virtual storefront on the Quest 2, full of games that can be played directly on the wireless headset without the need for any other hardware. This library can be expanded however with the Oculus Link cable, which unlocks access to computer-based VR titles for those with a PC.

Via the Oculus Link cable, you can connect your Quest 2 to your gaming PC or laptop to play PC-quality VR games such as Half-Life: Alyx, Sword and Sorcery, Asgard's Wrath, Lone Echo and much more.

By using the Link cable on a Quest headset, you're given access to a wide range of PC VR games from the action-packed Oculus Rift library and beyond, provided you're happy to tinker with some settings to ensure the likes of Steam VR play nicely.

Plug the Oculus Link cable into a USB-3 port on your laptop or PC, and download the Oculus desktop app, which you'll find here. Sure, you'll be tethered by a lead, but you'll now have access to hundreds, if not thousands, more games, making this accessory a must-have for VR gamers.

(Image credit: Facebook)

The Quest 2 Elite Strap Fit for purpose Superior to the strap that comes with the Quest 2 Easy to adjust Comfort is entirely dependent on your head size

The Quest 2 headset isn't especially heavy, but following long periods of wearing it, its weight will slowly taking its toll.

This is where the Quest 2 Elite Strap comes in, to help up your level of comfort while playing. The strap ensures the headset is equally balanced on your head and improves the overall support to your head; any fit adjustments are made with a quick twist of a wheel, making it much easier to get snugly on your head between sessions.

The strap attaches simply to the headset and it also comes with a flexible brace that cradles your head, improving overall comfort levels while you play.

(Image credit: VR Optician)

Oculus Quest 2 Prescription Lens Adapter Seeing is believing Super-easy to use Supports many prescriptions Takes up some room in the headset Possibly redundant if you wear contacts

For us bespectacled gamers, VR headsets offer a unique hurdle – trying to fit one on top of glasses is either an uncomfortable experience or outright impossible.

So, what are we to do? Well, VR Optician has something of an answer: the Quest 2 Prescription Lens Adapter.

These lenses are made to your own personal prescription and will help you see the games you're playing more clearly, without the need to wear your own glasses in discomfort or, you know, play somewhat blind.

The Oculus Quest 2 Prescription Lens Adapter simply attaches onto the headset's lenses, applying the prescription of your glasses to the headset and therefore allowing you to see clearly.

The best part is that these inserts, unlike some others, support a wide range of prescriptions, making VR gaming a possibility for many more people.

(Image credit: Facebook)

Quest 2 Fit Pack Improved fit Increases comfort Accommodates more face sizes The light blockers feel slightly unnecessary

The Oculus Quest 2 can become burdensome after a while sat on your head and, depending on the size of your face/head, it can be prove something of a tight fit at times.

With this in mind, the official Oculus Quest 2 Fit Pack includes a pair of light blockers and two alternative-width frames, allowing for a more comfortable fit no matter your face shape.

The wider frame, also known as an 'interface', reduces foam around the face for a more accommodating fit. The smaller, narrow interface provides more foam to allow for extra padding, structure and overall support.

The light blockers reduce light from entering around the nose area, but they don't seem all that necessary. The headset does a great job of preventing light from bleeding in already – and even if a slither does make it through, it doesn't really affect immersion.

Regardless, all parts are interchangeable, so you can play around for the combination that works best, especially if the standard interface supplied with the headset doesn't work so well for you.

(Image credit: Facebook)

Quest 2 Elite Strap with battery and carry case Make it portable Extends battery life Carry case is spacious and sturdy The only difference is a battery added to the strap Carry case is convenient, but not necessary

This is basically the Elite Strap, above, with extras.

Here, the strap comes with a built-in battery, serving to extend your play time, doubling what's on offer natively by the Quest 2 headset's own battery, and rebalancing the weight of the headset in a more comfortable manner.

It also comes with a great carry case, sturdy and well made, and great for protecting your Quest 2, enabling you to easily pack up the unit and share it with your friends.

It's of a decent size too, accommodating the Quest 2 headset, the Elite Strap with battery, two Touch controllers, charging cable and a power adapter.

(Image credit: VirtuClear/Frames Direct)

Oculus VirtuClear Lens Inserts Prescription lenses for your VR headset Available in 1.60 Hi-Index Essilor lenses Glare reduction Limited prescription ranges Need different ones for Oculus Rift S and Go

These lens inserts are similar to those listed above, and while these come with an official recommendation from Facebook for use with the Quest 2, they come in at a higher price.

They work in exactly the same way, clipping into your headset to enable you to play VR games without needing your specs. You simply order them to your prescription.

However, note that these lens inserts are only available for prescriptions in the following ranges: SPH: 0 to -8.0 | CYL: 0 to -2.0, where a minus SPH measurement denotes you are nearsighted and a plus means you're farsighted.

This means these lens inserts are only suitable for those who are nearsighted.