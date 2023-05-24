How to watch Mayans MC season 5 online: stream the final season of the hit drama from anywhere now

Watch Mayans M.C. season 5 online

Mayans M.C. airs on the FX channel in the US. It can also be streamed live through an OTT service like Sling TV (or you can watch episodes next-day on Hulu). It’s available on FX Now in Canada and through on-demand service Binge in Australia. But, if you’re travelling abroad, you can stay connected to these services from anywhere with a VPN.

As the conclusion to this gripping drama roars into view, we find Mayans M.C. president Ezekiel leading his men in a bloody war against the Sons of Anarchy: his increasingly brutal behavior putting the lives of his loved ones at risk and making him a target for multiple adversaries.

This Sons of Anarchy spin-off from Kurt Sutter and Elgin James brings the story of “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo) full circle, the ambitious prospect having gone from “boy scout” to a fully patched Mayan. Last season demonstrated his merciless quest for power, as he callously ousted club founder Marcus “El Pardino” Álvarez (Emilio Rivera) and prepared the Mayans for mutually assured destruction against the SOA.

Might the power mad EZ deal Mayans M.C. its death blow? Despite Álvarez advocating peace, the murderous acts of both clubs have left them all with itchy trigger fingers. SOA member Packer (JR Bourne) is back for blood, while EZ’s refusal to back down threatens everyone. He’s alienated his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas), rebellion is brewing within his own ranks, and there’s a rat feeding the FEDS incriminating information.

As EZ says, it’s “every man for himself, and Mayans against all.” Yup, get ready for an all-guns-blazing, epic final chapter of the legendary Mayans M.C., Santo Padre Charter.

How to watch Mayans M.C. season 5 online FREE in the US

We’re back in Santo Padre for the final season of Mayans M.C.. Catch the season 5 premiere on Wednesday May 24 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on the FX channel, with the first two episodes broadcast back-to-back. Subsequent episodes will air weekly until July 19 and each episode will be about 50 minutes long. If you’ve got a cable package, watching FX should be easy. But if you’ve cut the cord, you’ve got plenty of OTT options. Sling TV has FX as part of its Sling TV Blue package. Right now, new subscribers get $10 off their first month of membership (its $40 thereafter) or can subscribe for three months and save $30. A Sling Blue plan offers about 40 channels, including National Geographic, Discovery, Syfy, Fox News and AMC, plus 50 hours of DVR storage. Alternatively, FuboTV has a more comprehensive selection of channels (100 or more depending on your location), with price points starting from $74.99 a month. But, before you pay a thing, you can take their free trial for a whirl first.

How to watch Mayans M.C. online from outside your country

Anyone abroad when Mayans M.C. season 5 airs will be unable to watch the show on their usual streaming platform, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Mayans M.C. season 5 from anywhere

ExpressVPN

Watch Mayans M.C. S5 and more with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle

Mayans M.C. with the Hulu/Disney+/ESPN Plus Bundle In the US you could enjoy Mayans M.C. next-day on Hulu for just $7.99 a month. But if you want even more entertainment at a more affordable price, then the $12.99 a month Disney Plus Bundle provides loads more movies and TV shows, plus live sports and Disney Plus Originals such as Willow, Marvel’s Moon Knight, The Mandalorian season 3 and Rogue One spin-off Andor. That gives you access to all three services – ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu – and will save you $8 a month rather than if you subscribed to each one individually.

Can I watch Mayans M.C. season 5 online in the UK?

Not yet. Fans of Californian biker gangs will have to wait a while until season 5 of Mayans M.C. hits UK shores. Disney Plus is the home of Mayans M.C. in the UK, where the first four seasons are currently available to stream. But we expect a delay of up to 8 months before any new episodes arrive, as was the case with season 4. If you want to catch the show's initial seasons, you can do so with a Disney Plus subscription at £7.99 a month – or make a 16% saving when you choose the £79.90 annual plan. Out of the country? Don't worry. You can just use a VPN to alter your IP address, which allows you to stream your favourite TV shows and films no matter where you are.

How to watch Mayans M.C. season 5 online in Canada

Mayans M.C. season 5 premieres in Canada with two back-to-back episodes from Wednesday, May 24 at 10pm ET/PT (9pm CT) on FX Now. Subsequent episodes are broadcast weekly. As long as you’re an FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch Mayans M.C. live as each episode airs. Alternatively, catch up through the FX Now streaming service, where you can also find every past season of Mayans M.C. It's worth mentioning that you'll need an FX subscription to watch either new episodes live or via the FX Now app. You can consult your local provider to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX so that you can watch Mayans M.C. season 5. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the latest action. Simply download a VPN and use it to point your location back to Canada.

How to watch Mayans M.C. season 5 online in Australia