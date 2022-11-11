UFC 281 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Pereira – preview, odds, full card

UFC returns to New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday, with a middleweight title fight between familiar foes Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at UFC 281. The two fighters faced each other in the Glory of Heroes kickboxing promotion prior to them making the switch to UFC, with Pereira coming out as winner in both meetings in decisive style. Read on to discover how to watch a UFC 281 live stream online from anywhere.

UFC 281 live stream Date: Saturday November 12 Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun) Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) / BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES)/ Kayo PPV (opens in new tab) (Aus)

Since then, Adesanya has gone on to become one of MMA's biggest names. Having claimed the UFC 185lb crown in 2019, he remains unbeaten at middleweight since joining the promotion. Pereira meanwhile only signed up with the UFC late last year, but his glittering reputation in Glory of Heroes has seen him fast-tracked to this title challenge after just three successful fights at this level.

Adesanya is well used to rematches – his last three appearances in the UFC have been follow-up fights against recent opponents, but this third against a bogeyman from his past may be his toughest Octagon showdown yet.

Alongside the headline act, UFC 281's card also sees Carla Esparza makes her first defence of her straw weight title against Chinese contender Weili Zhang in the co-main event. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 281 live stream, and see Adesanya vs Pereira and the rest in the Octagon.

UFC 281 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Pereira in the US

(opens in new tab) See UFC 281 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (opens in new tab)

The exclusive rights for US coverage is with UFC on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), meaning it is the one place to watch it. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Adesanya vs Pereira expected to enter the Octagon some time from 1am ET / 10pm PT - depending on the pace of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $74.99 to watch UFC 281 (opens in new tab). 2. UFC 281 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle (opens in new tab), costing you $99.98. That gets you both the UFC 281 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone. 3. UFC 281 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 281 (opens in new tab)and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab). So that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.

UFC 281 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

(opens in new tab) UFC 281 and one month of the Disney Bundle $88.98 (opens in new tab)

Get your UFC 281 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 281 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's then $13.99 per month thereafter if you'd like to continue with the streaming package. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UFC 281 live stream without a PPV in Europe

(opens in new tab) As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website (opens in new tab). Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and whole host of other top rank live sporting content.

How to watch Adesanya vs Pereira: live stream UFC 281 in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that unlike UFC 280, UFC 281 is not a PPV event, with coverage kicking off at 1am GMT on Saturday night/ Sunday morning on BT Sport 2 and the main card action set to follow at 3am GMT. So, all you need is a standard BT Sport subscription or BT Sport pass. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football (opens in new tab) and Premiership rugby (opens in new tab) - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these day.

Adesanya vs Pereira: live stream UFC 281 in Canada

(opens in new tab) There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Adesanya vs Pereira live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw (opens in new tab), Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, November 12.

UFC 281 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Pereira online in Australia

(opens in new tab) As per usual, you'll find UFC 281 and Adesanya vs Pereira available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. Adesanya vs Pereira are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 5pm AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).

Adesanya vs Pereira live stream: how to watch UFC 281 in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Arena (opens in new tab)is offering New Zealand viewers a Adesanya vs Pereira live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZST main card start time on Sunday, November 13 to get all the action. The headline Adesanya vs Pereira fight is expected any time from 9am NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Adesanya vs Pereira preview and predictions

This battle between two of MMA's most potent strikers offers up the strange scenario of Adesanya – a seemingly unstoppable champion at UFC level – looking to beat a fighter at the third time of asking.

While the Last Stylebender may be well ahead with the bookies for this unusual trilogy showdown, that second, devastating, defeat to Pereira five years ago will almost certainly be at the back of the champs mind.

Expect Adesanya to proceed with caution and retain his crown in what's likely to be a slow paced, technical affair that may explode in its later stages.

Who is Israel Adesanya?

Going from newcomer to middleweight champ in under two-years, Israel Adesanya made arguably the most rapid ascent through the UFC ranks of any fighter.

Nicknamed 'The Last Stylebender', the huge anime fan claimed the middleweight title in October 2019 by knocking out Robert Whittaker, and has since made four successful defenses.

An ill-fated attempt to claim the light heavyweight belt in March 2021 at UFC 259 ended in defeat to Poland's Jan Blachowicz, casting doubt on his aims to step up to heavyweight in the future and his long-term plan to become an unprecedented three-division champion.

Despite that defeat, the 33-year-old Nigerian-born, New Zealand resident has a mightily impressive 23-1 career record and 12-1 in the Octagon, with all of those UFC victories having come since February 2018.

Who is Alex Pereira?

A former two-time kickboxing champion, Brazilian star Alex Pereira may be comparatively inexperienced at UFC level, but undoubtedly comes into this title fight feeling optimistic of taking the crown.

That confidence comes from his two wins over Adesanya back in the days of their time in the Glory of Heroes kickboxing promotion, with those victories including a brutal knockout victory the last time the two men shared the ring.

The 35-year-old from São Paulo has won all three of his UFC fights in the past 12 months, and remains unbeaten in MMA since a rear-naked choke submission to Quemuel Ottoni at at Jungle Fight 82 back in 2015.

Adesanya vs Pereira latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Despite Pereira's previous kickboxing wins against Adesanya, the Last Stylebender comes in as clear favourite with the bookies to defend his crown at 4/9, with the Brazilian challenger currently marked out with the bookies at 13/8.

Adesanya vs Pereira: recent results

Adesanya's last defence of his title saw him outpoint Jared Cannonier over five rounds at UFC 276 in Las Vegas back in July this year.

That same bill saw Pereira beat Sean Strickland demolish Sean Strickland with a vicious first-round knockout via a thunderbolt left-hook.

UFC 281 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, UFC 281's co-main event sees the women's strawweight title up for grabs as Carla Esparza makes her first defence of the title against China's Weili Zhang.

The bill also sees Dustin Poirier return to action against Michael Chandler in his first fight since his defeat to Charles Oliveira, while there's plenty of British interest, with rising star Molly McCann set to face Erin Blanchfield as she Liverpudlian looks to make it four wins in a row in the UFC.

Main card

• Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira - UFC middleweight title

• Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili - UFC women’s strawweight title

• Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler - lightweight

• Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez - bantamweight

• Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles - lightweight

Prelims

• Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano - lightweight

• Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann - light heavyweight

• Molly McCann vs Erin Blanchfield - women’s flyweight

• Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman - middleweight

Early prelims

• Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar - lightweight

• Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez - women’s strawweight

• Michael Trizano vs Choi Seung-woo - featherweight

• Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson - bantamweight

• Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu - light heavyweight