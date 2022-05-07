Kentucky Derby live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

As well as being the first leg of the American Triple Crown and the most famous race in the country, the Kentucky Derby is one heck of a spectacle. Zandon and Epicenter are amongst the favorites in the race they call the "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports". Have your fill of mint julep and read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Kentucky Derby live stream from anywhere in the world. Riders up!

The 1-and-1/4-mile race itself is secondary to the inimitable Kentucky Derby pageantry, which includes the singing of "My Old Kentucky Home", much gawping at the ridiculous headwear on Millionaire's Row, and the parading of the red roses that will eventually adorn the winner. Just don't mention Bob Baffert.

Of course, the $3,000,000 purse, of which $1,860,000 goes to the winner, doesn't hurt either, and Risen Star Stakes and Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen and drawn in post No.3, is being hotly tipped.

Chad Brown-trained Zandon, who won the Blue Grass Stakes, has drawn the much more favorable No.10 post, and is expected to push Epicenter all the way. Wood Memorial and Remsen Stakes winner Mo Donegal is another contender to keep an eye on, though being drawn in the No.1 post was far from ideal.

The race for the roses is America's top event for three-year-old Thoroughbreds, so follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2022 Kentucky Derby live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Kentucky Derby runners and riders further down the page.

How to watch 2022 Kentucky Derby: live stream in the US without cable

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is being shown on both Peacock TV and NBC in the US, with coverage getting underway at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Saturday. Post time is set for 6.57pm ET / 3.57pm PT. You can also tune into the Kentucky Derby buildup on USA Network from 12pm ET / 9am PT. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $10 off your first month. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC and USA Network in select markets is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $64.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to live stream Kentucky Derby 2022 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Kentucky Derby live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Kentucky Derby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a 2022 Kentucky Derby live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on TSN, with coverage starting at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday. Post time is set for 6.57pm ET / 3.57pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Kentucky Derby live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch a 2022 Kentucky Derby live stream in the UK

The Kentucky Derby is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Racing channel. Coverage starts at 6.45pm BST, ahead of the race itself at 11.57pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the Kentucky Oaks on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch Kentucky Derby coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Kentucky Derby 2022 for FREE: live stream in Australia

Fans can watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on ESPN or via a Foxtel subscription in Australia. For a cheaper alternative, you can also live stream all the action online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Coverage starts at 7am AEST on Sunday morning, ahead of the Kentucky Derby itself at 8.57am. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Kentucky Derby live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

2022 Kentucky Derby runners and riders