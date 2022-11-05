How to watch Breeders' Cup 2022: live stream the Classic and the meet online

The traditional finale to the US racing season is upon us, as the runners and riders get set for Saturday's 2022 Breeders Cup in Kentucky. Hosting for the third time in seven years, this year's event takes place at Keeneland in Lexington with a share of a massive $6 million purse up for grabs win the headline Breeders' Cup Classic. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Breeders' Cup live stream from anywhere in the world - with free options explained too.

Flightline comes in as this year's runaway favorite for glory in the Breeders' Cup Classic, with the John W Sadler-trained horse attempting to defend his unbeaten record after five career starts. Standing in the way of the bay colt achieving legendary status alongside the likes of Secretariat and Seattle Slew is Life Is Good.

The four-year-old Todd A Pletcher horse was last year’s winner of the Breeder Cup Dirt Mile, and went some way to underlining his potential as a Classic contender with his dominant victory in the 2022 Pegasus earlier this year.

It's the richest and most prestigious meeting of the year and one no horse racing fan will want to mis, so follow our guide to getting a Breeders' Cup 2022 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 2022 Breeders' Cup: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Horse racing fans can tune in to watch the Breeders' Cup Classic at 9.40pm GMT on Saturday night, with coverage of the day's action from Kentucky starting at 3.40pm GMT on free-to-air ITV4. The event is also being live streamed on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) at the same time. Anyone located in England can tune in for FREE. ITV Hub (opens in new tab) has an app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days. Away from home? Use a VPN get watch ITV Hub while traveling abroad. (opens in new tab) Breeders' Cup coverage is also available on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with subscribers also getting to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab) - but why pay if you can watch it for free? Not in the UK right now? No worries - just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual. More details follow.

How to live stream Breeders' Cup 2022 from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence – whether that be the US or anywhere else – and trying to stream the racing via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Breeders' Cup from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the ITV Hub site or app (opens in new tab)

How to watch the 2022 Breeders' Cup: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) NBC and NBCSN are the places to watch the 2022 Breeders' Cup action. Coverage kicks off on Friday from 2pm to 6pm ET on USA Network and resumes on Saturday at 1pm ET on USA Network before jumping to NBC and Peacock TV (opens in new tab) from 3.30pm to 6 pm ET. The main event of the Breeders' Cup Classic is scheduled for 5.40pm ET / 2.40pm PT on Saturday afternoon. If you don't have the channels on cable, fear not. The obvious first port of call is a Peacock TV (opens in new tab) subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled any time. If you're looking for the whole race meet, Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers good value. Its Blue package costs $35 a month and includes NBCSN and NBC in most markets and 30+ other channels. But, if you want USA Network too, you can shave 50% off your first month across its Blue, Orange, and Blue and Orange packages (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both channels is fuboTV. And, better still, it offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above.

How to watch a FREE 2022 Breeders' Cup live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Fans in Australia can use the free-to-air Racing.com (opens in new tab) channel. Available on Freeview, coverage of the Breeders' Cup Classic starts at the somewhat inconvenient time of 2.40am on Sunday morning Down Under. Not in Australia right now? You can take your home coverage abroad with you with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch a 2022 Breeders' Cup live stream in Canada