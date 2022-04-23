How to buy a gaming laptop: quick steps

Ignore ads, go straight to the specs

Set a budget

Aim for 16GB DDR4/DDR5 RAM, no matter what

Avoid 4K displays

Integrated graphics alone won't cut it

Get the best GPU you can afford

Intel Core i7/AMD Ryzen 7 are more than enough

Figuring out how to buy a gaming laptop when you've never bought one before can be a daunting task, especially when manufacturers are aggressively marketing them with slickly produced ads that don't tell you anything that's actually helpful. And considering how much you can spend on even a crappy gaming laptop, it's important to know exactly what kind of specs you need to look for when sorting through your options and where to find them on a product page.

Fortunately, we're here to break it down for you so you can spend your hard-earned money on one of the best gaming laptops for your budget -- and not a clunker that can't run today's best PC games, much less run them well.

A notepad for writing down specs

A budget

Patience

Steps

A typical gaming laptop's product details on Amazon. Every major retailer will have something similar. (Image credit: Future)

Ignore advertising, look for specs: Manufacturers use ads to market their products, and that isn't a new (or even bad) thing. But any advertising involving gaming hardware will look slick and is almost guaranteed to tell you nothing of value about the product they are promoting. The only thing you should care about is a gaming laptop's spec sheet.

Set your budget: The first thing you need to do is determine how much you are willing to spend on a new gaming laptop. This will determine which specs you should really prioritize.

It's all about the specs (and the GPU more specifically) (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Which specs to target depending on your budget

No matter your budget:

You should always make sure to get at least 16GB RAM in your gaming laptop, regardless of any other concern. 8GB is barely enough to run Windows 11; having just 8GB RAM will slow your games to a crawl. Next, avoid 4K displays. They sound wonderful and they look amazing, but laptop GPUs aren't powerful enough to run games well at 4K -- and 4K displays have low refresh rates and are much more expensive. At most, your laptop should have a 2560 x 1440p/1600p display (QHD or QHD+, respectively). And a 1080p/1200p display is absolutely fine. You will barely see a difference given the size of the screen, so higher resolution displays are a waste of money for a gaming laptop. A discrete GPU is a must. If a "gaming" laptop doesn't have a discrete GPU with its own pool of VRAM, it's not a gaming laptop. The alternative is integrated graphics, where the GPU is build into the CPU and is usually much smaller and uses main system memory for its graphics processing work. They will play older games just fine. But if you want to play the latest AAA games released in the last few years, you need a discrete GPU to do it.



If you have a sizeable budget:

The most expensive components in a gaming laptop will be the CPU and GPU, and they are also the two that are impossible to upgrade later on. If you have it in your budget, prioritize the GPU. Both Nvidia and AMD make laptop GPUs, but Nvidia's are generally better (though more expensive), so get the best Nvidia GPU you can afford, and definitely an RTX 3000-series GPU like the RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080. The CPU is also important, but its impact on gaming performance is secondary to the GPU. For a gaming laptop, you should aim for a current-gen Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. You don't really need more than that for gaming purposes, and this can help save some money that you can put towards getting a better GPU.

If you are on a tighter budget:

The best cheap gaming laptops aren't as powerful as even a moderately high-end device, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great gameplay experience out of them. The key here is to make sure you can get an Nvidia RTX GPU wherever possible, starting with an RTX 2060 or better. RTX GPUs can run Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, which will significantly boost frame rates and make an otherwise unplayable experience enjoyable. If you cannot afford an Nvidia RTX-equipped gaming laptop, then definitely look for an AMD Radeon RX 6000-series laptop or an Intel Arc A500M-series laptop (if you can find one). These are just starting to make it to market, so some might be out of your budget, but they will still be cheaper than Nvidia RTX-powered gaming laptops, and you can still use AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology to boost frame rates on any GPU, not just those put our by AMD.

Final thoughts

While it might be daunting at first, figuring out how to buy a gaming laptop is only something you really ever have to learn once, and it's not as complicated as it might seem. Every product listing will have a spec sheet with the key specs mentioned above, so it will be very easy to compare one gaming laptop to another. Understanding what specs matter, what specs to prioritize, and which configurations to avoid entirely will make the process of buying a gaming laptop much simpler.