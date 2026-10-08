Apple has posted a teaser for its 'Welcome home' event on October 13

A launch event for new smart home tech has been rumored this month

Rumors suggest we could see a new 'HomePad' smart home controller

Apple has more than just the iPhone Duo arriving in October, it seems. The Cupertino-based tech giant has announced another product launch for October 13, playfully captioning it 'Welcome Home.'

For the Apple Home — or Apple HomeKit — faithful, this is especially exciting. The teaser for October 13, 2026, not only has some warmth to it, but it also tees up the long-awaited, much-rumored refresh of its existing Home devices.

The video depicts a stitched artwork of the Apple logo in the classic shades, with 'Welcome Home’ inscribed underneath it. It certainly feels like Apple is hinting at something home-related.

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Welcome home. October 13. https://t.co/ChelGSDOTIOctober 8, 2026

Apple's smart home tech includes, most obviously, the HomePod mini and full-sized HomePod, its smart speakers that play music, ring with alarms, handle calls and FaceTime calls, and bring Siri into the home. But it also extends to the Apple TV 4K box, a streaming box that brings Apple’s own services and other major streamers to the big screen. It’s been quite some time since those were all updated or unveiled.

Rumors suggest new versions are coming, not redesigns or rethinks, but more power under the hood to let Siri AI work on the devices. It wouldn’t just bring them up to the level of competing Amazon Alexa and Google smart speakers, but would make these devices a lot more capable and bring parity to how Siri works on other Apple devices.

It’s likely that a new HomePod mini could sport a fresh coat of paint, but the processor change under the hood will be the real power boost. The same goes for a new HomePod or Apple TV 4K.

The other question surrounds the much-rumored smart display from Apple. It might be called the ‘HomePad,’ as leaks have suggested — but whatever its name, the teaser video posted by Greg Joswiak (Apple’s SVP of Marketing) suggests it could arrive at the event. ‘Welcome Home’ certainly hints at a new category, and the video’s stitched Apple logo and tagline certainly feels like a pretty deliberate tease for a brand-new device landing.

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Based on the rumors, the HomePad will likely combine an iPad with a HomePod or HomePod mini, offering a 6-inch display mounted to a base and running a new OS. Siri AI is expected to be the main control method and central to the experience, and it’s likely why it’s only arriving now, since the upgraded assistant launched last month alongside iOS 27.

According to rumors, you’ll be able to use the HomePad for smart home control, topical or specific questions with Siri, viewing photos or videos, taking FaceTime calls, and even opening other apps. Like an Echo Show, it’ll apparently tailor the experience for each person, which is essential for a home device.

Most recently, a fresh report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman teases that Apple might drop some smart home accessories, like a thermostat, smart deadbolt locks, sensors, and cameras, in partnership with LG. Essentially, LG-made devices purpose-built for Apple Home that will likely fit very well into the existing ecosystem and work with these new devices.

A long overdue refresh

Apple Prototype Robot Lamp (Image credit: Apple)

We’ll need to wait and see what Apple unveils to know exactly what it is packing. The super-cute, robotic smart home display is still likely a good way out. Though, I can’t be the only one who wants a smart display that resembles the Pixar Lamp, right?

As someone who currently uses HomePod minis, HomePods, and Apple TV 4Ks around my home, this refresh feels long overdue. These are products that have become pretty integral to how I use Apple at home, but they’ve also felt like they’ve been waiting for their next chapter for a while now.

And when it comes to the rumored smart display, I’m particularly bullish on the idea. Apple’s stance on privacy, combined with how tightly its products already work together, could make this a really compelling home device. Even something as simple as displaying photos from Apple Photos is a nice play. I can also see the appeal of having a display that works seamlessly with your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac, while knowing who is using it and tailoring the experience accordingly.

That’s ultimately what makes this rumored HomePad so interesting to me. Plenty of smart displays already exist, but Apple has a chance to make one that feels less like another screen in your house and more like a natural extension of the Apple devices you use every day. Of course, I’m also hoping it sounds good enough to blast some Springsteen on.

The good thing is, we don’t have long to wait, as Apple’s set this event for October 13, 2026. Let me know what you’re most excited to see get the ‘Welcome Home’ treatment in the comments.