Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and if you're putting together or upgrading your smart-home setup, it's an excellent opportunity to pick up some nifty upgrades at discounted prices. All of the gadgets below have had a major price-drop — with more than 50% off in some cases — and are well worth checking out.

Of course, Amazon's own smart-home devices, and those from Amazon-owned brands, are all included. That means a wide variety of Ring doorbells, Fire TV sticks, Echo smart speakers, and Blink security cameras are on sale, and among the best deals. I've included my budget-friendly picks below, but if you want to explore the full range for each, the links above will take you to my product guides.

If you fancy injecting a bit of color into your home, there are also some excellent price-drops on smart lighting from the likes of Nanoleaf and Govee (there are few Hue bulb deals in the mix, but they're a little less generous than the discounts I've highlighted below).

Scroll down for a roundup of my favorite budget-friendly smart home upgrades to take advantage of in the Prime Day sales.

Smart upgrades

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