Not content with taking over the worlds of air fryers, blenders, and coffee machines, Ninja has launched a new waffle maker, with five crispiness settings so you can achieve exactly the right level of browning.

Unlike a conventional waffle iron, which requires you to carefully pour batter onto a horizontal plate, the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker stands upright. You pour your mix in easily, from the top, and the batter is evenly distributed inside for perfectly-shaped results. The upright orientation also means Ninja's waffle maker has a much smaller footprint than a standard waffle iron. You even get a specially designed pouring cup to keep mess to a minimum.

Your waffles will be cooked evenly from both sides so there's no need to flip them, the generous space inside means they will always turn out thick and even, and its nano-ceramic non-stick coating means you won't have to spend ages at the sink scrubbing at cooked-on waffle mix.

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You can even pick your preferred finish, whether you like your waffle soft and pillowy, or golden and crispy (I certainly lean on the latter side). When it's done, a green light and a beep will let you know it's time to release your waffle and tuck in — no need for guesswork.

It's not the first vertical waffle maker I've seen (German company Caso Design launched its WaffleUp in 2023, for example), but the new Ninja appliance is the first that makes square Belgian waffles with deep pockets to hold plenty of toppings.

The Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker is on sale now for £99.99 direct from SharkNinja.

Ninja Prime Day deals

Amazon has knocked hundreds of pounds off Ninja kitchen appliances in its Prime Day sale, and I've rounded up a selection of my favorite offers below. You'll need to move quickly though, because these offers will end at midnight tonight (October 7).

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More Prime Day deals in the UK