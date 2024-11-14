Forget Uber Eats: Aussie Amazon Prime members get two years of DoorDash DashPass free

Amazon Prime has long been one of the best subscription services that money can buy, and it just got a whole heap sweeter (or saltier, depending on your tastes). Right now, Prime members can get two years of Doordash's subscription service, Dashpass, completely free. The pass provides unlimited AU$0 deliveries from thousands of eligible restaurants on orders over $12 (over $30 for groceries), so if you're someone who's given up on food delivery due to high costs, this deal's for you – further increasing the crazy value offered by a Prime membership.

For just AU$9.99 each month (or just AU$79.99 a year), Prime members get free and fast delivery on millions of domestic items purchased on Amazon, free international shipping on eligible orders and early access to limited-time deals. Plus, Prime members also get access to Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and Amazon Music Prime at no extra cost.

It's truly insane value, and with early Amazon Black Friday sales already dropping, free expedited shipping just makes sense. If right now wasn't already the best time to be a Prime Member, two years of free delivery and reduced fees through Doordash certainly does it. After all, it's almost summer – who wants to leave the house if they don't have to?

Doordash Dashpass (2 years) | was AU$239 (AU$9.99p/m), now AU$0 for Prime Members

Save AU$239 Most of us have fallen prey to the ease of food delivery. If not for lunch or dinner, then at about 11pm when you're desperate for a sweet treat (or seven). That said, being hit with a AU$6.99 delivery fee and sobering total will often cause you to cancel your order and go to bed in a hangry huff, or leave you angrily eating your AU$12 ice cream that you don't even enjoy. Well that's no longer an issue for Prime Members, who can get two years worth of DashPass benefits – valued at AU$239 – for free!

Food delivery is massively convenient, but the cost has quickly started to make it very hard to justify unless you're taking advantage of limited-time deals or ordering so much that the AU$5-AU$15 in additional fees is a drop in the bucket. But with Dashpass' free delivery, there's no downside (other than a few notches on your belt). I mean, why would you stop your show, pause your movie, or – worse yet – waste half of your lunchbreak going to pick up your order, when you can get it dropped in your lap at no additional cost?

And that's before you add in the benefits you're already getting – or could be getting – from Amazon Prime. We went through them before – free delivery, free international delivery, one-day delivery, exclusive deals, plus Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading, but it's really worth expanding on how good that all is.

Completely free for Prime Members, even if you pretend it costs the AU$9.99p/m that Prime does, Prime Video might just be the best streaming service in Australia. And while you might be turned off by ads, the free tier is significantly more popular than the AU$12.99 ad-free tier, and you still get all the same access to shows like The Boys, Invincible, Fallout and Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

Then there's Prime Gaming, which offers members free games, a free monthly Twitch channel subscription, all your favourite music and podcasts with Amazon Music Prime and, to top it all off, Prime members get thousands of e-books, comics, children's books and more through Prime Reading. Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited expand on these features at an additional cost, but as free add-ons, it doesn't get much better.

If washboard abs are your goal for December, free delivery on Doordash might not be what you're after. The allure of Indian - Samosa's included – might be a bit more enticing than Chicken and Broccoli after work. For everyone else, though, this deal adds even more incredible value to Amazon Prime, at no extra cost to you. Just remember – if you cancel your Prime membership, your free Dashpass goes with it.

Amazon Prime | AU$9.99p/m or AU$79.99p/a

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to the best Amazon Black Friday deals and Christmas sales. A free trial gives you the same benefits as paid members, including this delicious Doordash deal. Of course, if you choose to cancel at the end of your free month, your free Doordash subscription will also end.