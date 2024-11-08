From Dishonored to Mafia: Definitive Edition, some of my favorite games are free right now for Amazon Prime members

There's nothing better than a free game to dive into as we go into the weekend and luckily Prime Gaming has you covered. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you're eligible to claim a wide range of PC titles at no additional cost. Keys are offered for a range of platform depending on the game and are yours to keep forever, which means you’re really missing out if you’re not getting them whenever they come up.

In my opinion Prime Gaming is easily one of the most underrated Amazon Prime perks. Everyone loves Prime Delivery and Prime Video, but a lot of people don't realize that great games are included too. The titles on offer rotate throughout the month, which makes it well worth checking back in from time to time to see what's up for grabs.

The current selection is comfortably one of the best I've seen in recent weeks, with many strong options like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Close to the Sun. I do want to draw special attention to two games in particular, though, which rank among some of my favorite of all time. Of course, you will need Amazon Prime membership to claim them. Luckily, new members can make use of a free trial below - just note that if you choose to continue your subscription, it will cost $9.99 / £8.99 a month.

Something for everyone

(Image credit: Arkane)

For me, the current stars of the show are Dishonored: Definitive Edition and Mafia: Definitive Edition. Dishonored: Definitive Edition is an absolute masterpiece and was acclaimed by critics when it first released back in 2013. Set in the crumbling fictional city of Dunwall, you play as the disgraced (or perhaps even... dishonored) Corvo Atono, former bodyguard to the queen who has now been framed for her murder.

Armed with an arsenal of supernatural powers, you assassinate key figures in the sinister conspiracy that turned your life upside down. Levels are huge and designed with multiple playthroughs in mind, making them a real treat for completionists. You're free to approach them in any way you wish, be that extreme violence or silent stealth. Just be aware that running around hurling guards off ledges and cutting off heads, as fun as it is, has narrative consequences. This definitive version of the game comes bundled with all of its downloadable content (DLC), including a meaty expansion that sets the scene for the sequel Dishonored 2.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is then a remake of the original 2002 Mafia game. It boasts incredible visuals, with a gorgeous 1930s city to explore and a fantastic narrative that feels ripped right out of a classic crime movie. The whole caper is completely gripping from start to finish and a game that I've enjoyed replaying on a few occasions on each difficulty option - even if that infamously hard racing mission from the original is still borderline impossible on 'Classic' mode.

These aren't the only two games on offer, though, so here are some other quickfire recommendations for a few titles that I haven't mentioned so far but are still worth a try.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

BioShock Remastered

Killing Floor 2

The Gunk

Kerbal Space Program

Borderlands 2

Doom Eternal

En Garde!

There are so many games to choose from that you could honestly build quite a compelling game library from just this selection. Full instructions on how to redeem your copies of each game are provided when you log in to Prime Gaming and claim them.