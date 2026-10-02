The Lavazza Tabli is an excellent compact espresso machine that uses tabs made from 100% compressed coffee rather than plastic and metal pods — and right now it's just £133 at John Lewis (was £199.99 ). That's a very impressive price cut, especially considering this innovative coffee maker only launched in the UK a few weeks ago.

I got my hands on the Tabli earlier this week, and so far I'm very impressed. The coffee tabs are mess-free, holding together without crumbling, and are just as simple to use as Nespresso capsules. Just place your tab inside, close the lid, select a drink size (single, double, or lungo) and the machine will do the rest.

Today's best Lavazza Tabli deal

The result? Smooth-tasting espresso that's far better than I've had from any coffee pod, and which works perfectly on its own, or as the base for a longer drink. The spent coffee pod drops down into a bin inside the machine (still in one piece) ready to be tipped into your household food waste or compost heap.

Lavazza isn't the only coffee brand experimenting with low-waste coffee tablets either. Yesterday, Keurig (one of the world's biggest names in single-serve coffee) announced that it would be phasing out its enormously popular K-Cups in favor of pressed tablets called AltaRounds.

(Image credit: Future)

I'm testing the Lavazza Tabli system for a little longer before writing my full review, but from my first impressions, it seems like this new tablet format beats plastic and foil capsules in every way. It makes much less waste, it tastes better, and it's cheaper too. Lavazza's Tabli coffee tabs cost around 50p each, whereas Nespresso Vertuo pods are closer to £1.

Tabli coffee tablets currently come in six varieties, but considering how much interest there's been since the system's launch, I'm expecting the options to expand rapidly. Compressed coffee is the future, and at this price, you can start enjoying it right now.

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