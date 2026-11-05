How to watch Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 for FREE: live stream online from anywhere

Watch Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 free on 7plus (AUS)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 75%)

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026: Oct 30 – Nov 13

The Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 is now in full swing at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre in New South Wales and defending champions England have started the tournament in barnstorming fashion.

Tom Coyd’s side have advanced to the semi-finals thanks to two comprehensive victories in Group A. They beat Wales 98–18 before securing a thumping 134-0 victory of the USA. They have been joined in the last four by Ireland who also broke the 100-point barrier against America and gained a 68–28 victory over Wales.

In Group B, hosts Australia have scored more than 200 points in their victories over New Zealand and Scotland to secure their place in the semi-finals. France have also secured a place in the last four thanks to two remarkable performances against Scotland and New Zealand. The two-time world champions have scored 234 points and conceded just 10 points.

While all four nations have already advanced to the semi-finals, they all still have one game to play and top spot in both groups remains up for grabs. England will be confident of overcoming Ireland, while Australia will hope to make home advantage count against the French.

Here's how to watch Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world.

Watch Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 for FREE

You can stream every match of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup for free on 7plus in Australia.

Free Stream Watch Wheelchair RLWC for FREE on 7plus 7Plus is live streaming all matches of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup New to 7Plus? Register for a free account to watch 7Plus online. Don't forget. You will need an Australian postcode (e.g. 2025) to access Channel 7's streaming service. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Wheelchair RLWC 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams

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How to watch Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

The Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 is being shown exclusively on Premier Sports in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront.

They will also show every match from the women's and men's World Cup.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

The Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup is being shown for free on 7plus in Australia as alluded to previously.

All you need is a simple account with a valid Australian postcode (e.g. 2002).

Outside Oz? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in the US

Premier Sports will also be showing every game of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in the US.

All you have to do is fork out $25 for a tournament pass, and you'll have full access to every game across all three editions of the tournament.

Visiting the US from Australia? NordVPN will unlock your free stream from wherever you are.

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 FAQs

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2026 schedule

November 6: Final Pool A + B Fixtures



November 9-10: Semi-finals and ranking semi-finals

November 12: 5th to 8th place play-offs

November 13: Third-place play-off and Final

Who are the defending Wheelchair Rugby world champions? England are the defending champions. They beat France 28–24 in a thrilling final in 2021.