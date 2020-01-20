The best Verizon unlimited plans and prices in January 2020

If you're shopping for a new mobile phone service provider, Verizon might be at the top of your list. It's one of the largest carriers in the US, and it has a variety of unlimited data plans to fit your needs.

But, with several different unlimited data plans (and the growing Verizon 5G network, which adds value to its unlimited plans in some regions), it can be difficult to know just what you're getting from Verizon.

We've gone over the fine details of what each of Verizon's unlimited plans offers, what they'll cost you, and what alternative options might serve you better. We'll give you a breakdown of all the deals, and then help you figure out if Verizon's unlimited plans are really what you need.

How much are Verizon unlimited plans?

Here's what you need to know about each unlimited plan Verizon offers. Aside from the prepaid plan, all of them come at a discounted price when you get multiple lines and have a $10 discount applied to the monthly cost for using paper-free billing and Auto Pay. That means if don't sign up for paper-free billing and Auto Pay, you'll be paying an extra $10 each month per line on top of the prices we list below.

Start Unlimited - $35-$70

This is Verizon's most basic unlimited data plan. You'll get unlimited calls, texts, and 4G LTE data, but you may have your speed restricted any time the network is congested. You'll also have your data speeds limited for video streaming, giving you up to 480p video quality. This plan also doesn't offer mobile hotspot functionality. While the plan starts at $70 for a single line, the price can drop to $35 for four lines. Taxes and fees go on top of the price for the plan.

Play More Unlimited - $45-$80

This plan is geared more towards those that want to stream content. It comes with unlimited call and text, plus it lets you stream videos at 720p. You won't get your speeds slowed during network congestion until after you've used 25GB of data in a month. You also get 15GB of LTE data to use for mobile hotspot and a free Apple Music subscription. The plan also allows access to Verizon's 5G network, which removes speed and data limits while you're connected to it. This price for this plan drops to $45 per line when adding four lines. Taxes and fees are added onto the plan price.

Do More Unlimited - $45-$80

If you're not planning to use your phone for streaming video, this plan offers more. It includes unlimited calls and texts, plus you get 50GB of LTE data before you have to worry about throttling when the network is congested. You'll only be able to stream video at 480p, but you can enjoy Apple Music for free. The plan also includes 500GB of cloud storage, and includes access to Verizon's 5G network with no data or video quality restrictions. This plan is priced the same as the Play More Unlimited plan, and also has taxes and fees on top.

Get More Unlimited - $55-$90

This is Verizon's ultimate plan. It has everything the others do and then some. You'll get 30GB of data for mobile hotspot, you can stream at 720p, and you get 500GB of cloud storage. Plus, you won't have your data deprioritized down until after you've used 75GB in a month. This plan also includes a free Apple Music subscription and access to the 5G network, on which you can use even more data without limits. The price for this plan drops to $55 per line when activating four lines, but still has taxes and fees on top.

Just Kids Unlimited - $35-$50

This is a special, add-on plan for the kids in your family. You can only get this when you also have another Verizon unlimited plan. It will offer your kid unlimited calls, text, and data. It will also give you some parental controls over their service and let you track their location. It starts at $50 as a second line but costs just $35 when activating four lines. Taxes and fees on top of the price bump that up a little, though.

Prepaid Unlimited - $65

If you're open to a pre-paid plan and don't need some of the extras, you can sign up for this unlimited plan. You'll get unlimited calls, texts, and data for a cheaper price than any of the other individual plans. But, you won't get free Apple Music, nor any mobile hotspot. If you just want to get the lowest price while still having the certainty that you won't run out of data in any given month, this plan will do it. It even includes unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada like the main unlimited plans do.

Do I need an unlimited Verizon plan?

Unlimited data plans are becoming the norm from carriers, with many doing away with their other types of plans. Verizon does have some other prepaid plans with limited that may work for some users, but its post-paid shared data plans don't offer a compelling value compared to its unlimited plans. If you don't frequently stream video and music, you may be able to get by without an unlimited plan.

Verizon has a 16GB prepaid plan for $45 a month that would likely be a great value for anyone who doesn't watch a lot of video on the go, and it even allows you to use that data for mobile hotspot. Even if you watch the occasional video on mobile data, 16GB of data offers plenty of flexibility.

If you're not sure how much data you use in a regular month, you should be able to check on your phone. Many phones will track how much data you've used each month, so you can have a look toward the end of the month and see whether you're using enough to justify an unlimited plan.

What other Verizon Wireless plans are there?

While Verizon's unlimited plans are on its flagship plans, it offers plenty of other options. You can choose from a number of postpaid plans that let you share a small data allotment with the other users on your account. You can also select from a number of prepaid plans that include data allotments or even unlimited data.

You can find out all about Verizon Wireless plans here. We've looked at all the specific details on each plan, so you'll know exactly what you're getting from each.

Is Verizon unlimited really unlimited?

Verizon's unlimited plans are all somewhat different, and while they all have some limits, the actual amount of data you're allowed to use is unlimited. Whether you're on the old Verizon Plan with unlimited data or one of the current unlimited plans, you get unlimited data.

But, your speeds may be limited, and certain types of data may be limited.

For instance, Verizon places limits on mobile hotspot data and streaming video quality. It also will give higher priority to the data speeds of other users after you've exceeded a certain level of data usage in a month. The current exception is for users on the 5G network, which have no bandwidth restrictions applied to general data, streaming or mobile hotspot.

What are the best phones I can get from Verizon?

If you want to get a great phone from Verizon, your options aren't limited. Verizon carries many of the best phones on the market. You can get the latest iPhone or the newest Samsung smartphone, and there are plenty of budget options to choose from. Here's our guide on the best Verizon phones available. But, if you're not planning to buy a phone directly from Verizon, you can also check out the best unlocked phones, which will let you activate with Verizon and change to another mobile carrier whenever you want.