Today's best Amazon deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, OLED TVs and more on sale

Amazon's latest sale includes incredible deals this week with record-low prices on AirPods, the Apple Watch, OLED TVs, vacuums, air fryers, and more. To help you find all the best bargains in one place, we're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon below.



Amazon's best deals this week include Apple devices, like the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99 (was $159) (opens in new tab), the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to $174 (was $249) (opens in new tab), and the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $329 (was $399) (opens in new tab) - the cheapest price we've ever seen.



Amazon's sale also includes massive discounts on premium OLED displays, including LG's stunning C1 OLED TV down to a new record-low price of $1,696.99 ($2,499.99) (opens in new tab) and this 55-inch G1 OLED TV on sale for an all-time low of $1,396.99 (was $1,696.99) (opens in new tab).



See more of today's best deals below, and keep in mind, that many of today's bargains from Amazon include record-low prices that we typically only see during big sale events like Prime Day.

Amazon sale: today's best deals

(opens in new tab) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $33.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - A customer favorite from today's Amazon sale is this set of top-rated pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection on sale for $33.59 when you apply the additional 20% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

(opens in new tab) Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer in today's sale, Amazon has the Dash Tasti-Crisp air fryer on sale for a record-low price of just $39.99. The top-rated air fryer makes your favorite fried foods with 75% less oil and features a compact design if you're working with a small space.

(opens in new tab) Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: $123.59 $108 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15.59 - Amazon has this top-rated portable carpet cleaner from Bissell (with over 34,000 positive reviews!) on sale for $108. The lightweight Bissell Little Green is designed for pet owners to tackle tricky spots and stains on carpet and upholstery and includes an 8 ounce Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $299.99 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Amazon has the best-selling iRobot Roomba on sale for $199 - just $25 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hard floors, automatically recharges when the battery is low and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $59 - You can get the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $99 at Amazon's latest sale. That's a massive $59 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2019 AirPods include a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $74.02 - If you're looking to snag a deal on the AirPods Pro - Amazon's sale has the best-selling earbuds on sale for $174. That's the lowest price of 2022 and the best deal you can find for the best-selling earbuds. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $49 - We've spotted the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $229.99 at Amazon. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, heart rate, and calories burned and provides an all-day battery life. Today's deal applies to the Blue sports band, and as of right now, the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - An incredible deal - Amazon has the Apple Watch 7 on sale for just $329. That's a massive $70 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's Apple Watch deal applies to the Starlight, Red, Navy, and Green sports band.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,696.99 $1,396.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - If you're looking for a 55-inch OLED display, Amazon's sale has the LG OLED G1 TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,396.99. The G1 from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,696.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $803 - Today's best TV deal is the LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,696.99 at Amazon. That's a new record-low price and $50 less than last week's deal. The stunning LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

