The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available now - here's how to save up to $1,000

Think you missed out on any deals by not pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S23? Never fear. The latest range of handsets has now officially launched and there are still big opportunities to save if you're now tempted to pick up a new phone when you buy direct from Samsung.

Head to the manufacturer where you can save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 range (opens in new tab) when you trade in an eligible phone. Plus, you get up to $100 in store credit. The extra credit is a nice little bonus you can put towards some Galaxy Buds, a Galaxy Watch, or any other accessories to go with your brand-new phone.

And while you don't get double storage for free as we saw in the preorder phase, you do have the option to sign up for a year of Samsung Care+ for half-price. This covers the phone for any accidental damage or mechanical faults not covered by the warranty if you'd like some added peace of mind.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23/S23 Plus: save up to $800 + up to $100 in store credit (opens in new tab)

Whether you're after the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus, you can save up to $800 on an unlocked device in these launch deals at Samsung. Just trade in an eligible device for up to $700 off your chosen phone. If you go for the S23 Plus, you also get $100 in store credit to spend at Samsung on other tech or accessories. A number of carrier options are also available through Samsung with larger trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on specific monthly plans.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: save up to $1,000 + get $100 in store credit (opens in new tab)

Buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from the manufacturer and you can save up to $850. There's also $100 in store credit included to spend at Samsung. Options to buy with a carrier are also available that can give you larger trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 when you sign up for an eligible monthly plan. That means you can get the phone for as little as $199.99.

To use a specific example, you can get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $449.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in. That also comes with $100 in credit to spend across the Samsung Store, plus the option to get a year of Samsung Care+ for $44.50. Altogether, that's a whopping saving of almost $900.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we said this is one of the best phones in the world. It's a step up from the previous version, with a tougher build, faster memory and storage, a more efficient battery, a custom-tuned Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a new 200MP main camera hidden behind a familiar design.

If that's a little overkill for you, have a read of our thoughts on the most affordable option in our Samsung Galaxy S23 review and check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review for the improvements in the bigger version. The base model can be had for as little as $99.99 in these launch deals, which is a bargain for a phone we think is a small wonder at that price.

These offers are available from now until March 9, so you've got a little time to consider them. You can also compare them to all the Samsung Galaxy S23 deals out there on our dedicated hub.