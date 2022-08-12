The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals in August 2022

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals are not so clear-cut just yet as the new smartwatch was only recently announced by Samsung. While we haven't seen the wearable for less than the recommended price at any retailers just yet, there are some special offers out there if you're happy to enjoy some extras.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 – and its bigger sibling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – both offer a similar experience for Android phone owners. Focused on providing the best experience for the health-conscious out there, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 uses the manufacturer's BioActive Sensor. This means it offers heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and even a body composition analysis tool. The latter is your best insight into your body's health, tracking water retention and bone density amongst other things. It's the ideal setup for anyone who's passionate about staying healthy and active.

The standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $240/£269/AU$499 for the 40mm Bluetooth model or $270/£289/AU$549 for the 44mm Bluetooth model. There's also the LTE version which retails at $290/£319/AU$599 for the 40mm version or $320/£339/AU$649 for the 44mm edition.

On the surface, that's pretty good value compared to other smartwatches like the Apple Watch 7 but that doesn't mean we're not expecting to see some Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals eventually. Those deals may be limited right now, but check back here regularly as deals are likely to change soon with Black Friday 2022 on the horizon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals

We haven't seen many Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals yet because the watch has only just been announced. That means it's sticking to its starting price and we can't see that changing for a little while. That said, depending on where you buy, you can get a few extras thrown in right now, including free charging pads, gift cards or store credit.

Whenever there is a discount, you'll see it below on our comparison chart, plus you'll know which retailers are worth checking out for stock.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals

Similarly, there's slim pickings when it comes to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals, too. However, we're hoping to see some modest price drops once the smartwatch becomes more established. As it's the pricier version, it may enjoy more substantial price drops in the future.

For now though, check out the chart below to see where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its starting price. Remember, too, that bonuses are available at certain retailers during this pre-order phase, including free accessories at Amazon, gift cards at Best Buy and store credit vouchers at Samsung.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals

