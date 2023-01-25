Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: up to $1,000 off big-screen TVs

Best Buy is the retailer to beat if you're looking for the hottest Super Bowl TV deals, thanks to massive savings on hundreds of displays from brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and more. We've sorted through all the offers to bring you the top Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy just below.



While other retailers like Amazon and Walmart also offer impressive Super Bowl TV deals, Best Buy's sale includes the broadest range of TVs. That means you can find everything from an 8K QLED display to a smart budget set, with prices starting at just $269.99.



Some of our favorite bargains from Best Buy include this massive Samsung 85-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $999.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,399.99) and our best-rated TV, the LG C2 OLED TV, marked down to a record-low price of $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99) for the 65-inch model.

If you're looking for a big-screen TV with a cheap price tag, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV for just $599.99 (opens in new tab) (was $799.99), or if you need a smaller set, this TCL 55-inch Roku TV is down to $269.99 (opens in new tab) (was $319.99).



You'll find more of our favorite Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy below, and keep in mind the big game starts on February 12, so time is running out to upgrade your home display.

Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest Super Bowl TV deal is this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $269.99. TCL's 2022 4 Series TV supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

(opens in new tab) LG 75-inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a bigger display size with a cheap price tag, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this entry-level LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99. It's incredible value for money, with webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has this entry-level Samsung 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99 - the lowest price we've seen. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K set from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch Class 83 Series TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This LG 65-inch display is getting a massive $700 discount at Best Buy, marking the 65-inch display down to just $999.99. The LG 83 Series TV is a decent flatscreen with great picture and sound quality. It packs a 4K display, plenty of HDMI ports, two voice assistant options, smart capabilities, and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K Smart TV was a best-seller during Black Friday, and Best Buy has this massive 85-inch model on sale for $999.99 - a fantastic price for a display that size. The Samsung TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, and smart capabilities powered by Tizen - all for under $1,000, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Perhaps the best premium Super Bowl TV deal from Best Buy is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and rated as our best TV, the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

